This Scoop Chain Wants to Stuff Your Stanley Tumbler With Ice Cream
Please, let this idea go viral.
There are a lot of things you can put in your Stanley Quencher Cup: water, coffee, tea. One thing you may not have considered tucking into your Internet-approved drink tumbler? Ice cream. Until now.
Idaho-based scoop chain Stella’s Ice Cream announced on Instagram last week that this Saturday, June 1, at all its locations, it is planning a day-long special event that will bring happiness to the hearts of fans of both Stanley cups and ice cream: Stuff Your Stanley Day.
Customers can bring their Stanley tumbler — or really, a tumbler of any brand, with a recommended capacity of 30 to 44 ounces — to any Stella’s location and the chain’s scoopers will fill it up with four big scoops of ice cream. Cost? $10.
In a video posted alongside Stella’s announcement, the chain even shows a Stanley tumbler full of ice cream being topped off with whipped cream and candies.
“What a dream,” wrote one commenter, echoing the thoughts of many (including us).
As part of its Stanley-celebrating ice cream festivities, the chain, which, alas, has locations only in Idaho, is also offering a giveaway in which winners will receive items including a new Stanley tumbler.
Such a great idea. Let’s hope it gets picked up by ice cream shops across the land and goes as viral as the tumbler that inspired it.
