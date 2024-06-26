Recipes
Trending Recipes
Cucumber, Melon and Farro Salad with Feta
Food Network Kitchen’s Chicken Diane as seen on Food Network.
Chicken Diane
Frozen Pavlova
Description: Food Network Kitchen's Sheet Pan Baked Feta with Summer Vegetables.
Sheet Pan Baked Feta with Summer Vegetables
Food Network Kitchen - Chicken Caesar Salad Crouton Cups
Chicken Caesar Crouton Cups
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
The Great Food Truck Race
Bobby's Triple Threat
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Jet Tila
Guy Fieri
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
TikTok Is Going Wild for Neon-Colored Mini Stanley Tumblers at Target
A Tiny Texas Town Is Now Home to the World’s Largest Buc-ee’s
Is Panda Express’ New Hot Orange Chicken Really Even That Spicy?
Currently Obsessed With...
Shake Shack Rings in Summer With BBQ Burgers and Cheese Fries
You’ve Got Baguette-Scented Mail
Shop
What's New
5 Best Kitchen Utensil Sets of 2024, Tested and Reviewed
Prime Day Is Back for 2024! Here's What You Need to Know + Early Deals to Shop Now
4 Best Woks of 2024, Tested and Reviewed
The Best Kitchen Products from the Amazon Basics Collection
The 6 Best Saucepans of 2024, Tested and Reviewed
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for Your Chance to Win $10,000

TikTok Is Going Wild for Neon-Colored Mini Stanley Tumblers at Target

To no one’s surprise, they’re selling out fast. Here’s where you might still be able to find them.

Price and stock could change after publish date, and we may make money off these affiliate links. Learn more.
June 26, 2024
By: Amy Reiter

The Heat Wave Quencher H2.O Flowstate Tumbler

$20
Stanley
Buy It

It may be that the only thing that makes people lose their minds more than a viral product is a miniature version of a viral product. We saw that play out just a few weeks ago with Trader Joe’s mini insulated tote bags and now we’re seeing it with Stanley tumblers.

TikTok is very excited to discover that a diminutive version of the TikTok-famous Stanley Quencher water bottle is currently available at Target. Instead of 40 ounces, like the limited-edition Valentine’s Day drop that had customers mobbing stores at the beginning of 2024, the mini version holds 14 ounces, and the retailer is selling them in several different saturated colors.

“Oh my gosh. Look what I just found at Target,” Kaitlen Tippet says in a video that has garnered more than two million views since the self-described stay-at-home mom posted it on TikTok on June 14. “Toddler Stanleys … they’re so cute!”

“You’re coming home with me,” she says, grabbing a hot pink one.

@kaitlentippett #targetfinds #target #kidstanley ♬ original sound - Kaitlen | SAHM life 🫶🏼

Tippet is not the only one going gaga for Target’s new array of 14-ounce Stanley Quenchers.

“Well, this section looks a little different than it did yesterday. Oh my god, what is this?!” exclaims Grecia Torres in a video she posted to TikTok last week in which she shows three brightly colored small Stanleys. “Put it in the cart. Put it in the cart! I don’t even remember what I came here for.”

Another TikToker who posts under the handle @Targetfanatic also shared a video — viewed nearly 26,000 times since it was posted on June 15 — about the “New Stanley Tumblers at Target” in a “smaller size:” “these are smaller and easy to have in the office or at home,” she writes in the caption. “It could also be a perfect size for kids, but not the very best for school since it doesn’t have a handle.”

@targetfanatic NEW Stanley tumblers at Target 🎯 these are smaller and easy to have in the office or at home. It could also be a perfect size for kids, but not the very best for school since it doesn’t have a handle. You can find it at Target for $20. Link in bio . . . #Targetfanatic #targetstyle #targetmom #targetrun #target #targetlife #stanley #stanleytumbler #stanleycup #targetlove #targetfinds #newattarget #targetmademedoit #targetcart #targetdoesitagain #targetmusthaves #targetteachers ♬ Say It Right (8D Audio) - Luke Muzzic

The cute Stanley 14-ounce Stainless Steel H2.0 Flowstate Quencher Tumblers are part of Stanley’s colorful, limited-edition Heat Wave Collection, which dropped on June 11 and also includes cups and tumblers of other sizes. Featured on target.com at a $20 price point (although TikTok videos indicate they are a touch more in stores), the 14-ounce tumblers are available in four different colors: Bright Lime, Passion Pink, Tropical Teal and Vivid Violet.

“With summer heating up, Stanley’s here to cool you down. Show off how you hydrate with the Heat Wave Collection,” the description says. “Pick from punchy, vibrant colors and poppy details as unique as you are. From backyard parties to beaches, they’re perfect for making a summer splash.”

The tumblers are currently unavailable for shipping from Target in any color; they’re listed as out of stock, but a few may still be available for pickup at your local Target, as they are at mine. And if you want one, you should probably act fast.

The Stanley 14-ounce Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler Heat Wave Collection is available online at a few other sites as well, but they seem to be selling out quickly at those, too. Dick’s Sporting Goods currently has only the Bright Lime color available as does the Stanley site itself.

It’s also worth noting that, while the Heat Wave Collection may be new, the 14-ounce Stanley Quencher size is not. You can get them in other, mostly more subdued hues on retail sites including Amazon, Nordstrom and Dick’s as well as from Stanley.

Buyers who’ve scored the 14-ounce Heat Wave Quenchers at Target seem to be pleased with them.

“So cute for toddlers,” wrote one on the chain’s website.

“We love Stanley’s. I love how cute this one is for your kiddos,” another shared. “My 5 year old loves his … It’s very sturdy and I’ll definitely be purchasing more,” she adds.

This customer notes that she was able to add a handle herself, which makes it easier for her kid to carry. And while we haven’t tried them ourselves, these handles look like they might work.

Related Content:

McDonald’s Pulls the Plug on A.I. Drive-Through Ordering

How Gross Is It Not to Wash Your Water Bottle Every Day?

5 Best Juicers of 2024, Tested and Reviewed

Next Up

You Can Now Order Viral TikTok Recipes for Delivery Across the Country

The app’s virtual restaurant brings dishes like Baked Feta Pasta right to your door.

OXO Just Released Its Own Stanley Tumbler Dupe

And this stainless-steel water bottle is lead-free.

7 TikTok Food Trends That Are Worth the Hype

(And a few that aren’t, too).

Should You Be Jumping on TikTok’s Flavored Water Trend?

While WaterTok aims to encourage drinking more water, it may do more harm than good.

Please Don’t Fry Your Toothpicks and Eat Them

Viral TikTok videos have prompted a warning from the South Korean government.

Your Favorite Sriracha Could Be in Short Supply All Summer

Huy Fong Foods is having problems with its peppers.

TikTokers Are Kindly Requesting Pickles in Their Dr Pepper

“Don’t knock it till you try it.”

You Can Buy Just About Anything Inside an Olive Garden – Including Its Cheese Graters

If you’ve seen the viral TikTok video, you already know you can buy anything that isn’t bolted down at one of the chain’s locations. But if you’re too shy to ask, Olive Garden is now releasing a holiday merch collection.

Coffee Mate Makes the Trend Official With a New Creamer Specifically for Dirty Soda

Inspired by TikTok, the limited-edition coconut-lime bottle is being launched in partnership with Dr Pepper.

Philadelphia Man Eats a Whole Rotisserie Chicken Every Day for 40 Days Straight

He wanted to bring joy to the world.

On TV

Delicious Miss Brown

8:30am | 7:30c

Delicious Miss Brown

9:30am | 8:30c

The Pioneer Woman

10:30am | 9:30c

The Pioneer Woman

11:30am | 10:30c

The Pioneer Woman

12:30pm | 11:30c

Ciao House

1pm | 12c
On Tonight
On Tonight

Guy's Grocery Games

10pm | 9c

What's New

5 Best Kitchen Utensil Sets of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Jun 26, 2024

By: Joelle Battista

Prime Day Is Back for 2024! Here's What You Need to Know + Early Deals to Shop Now Jun 25, 2024

By: Alida Nugent and T.K. Brady

4 Best Woks of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Jun 25, 2024

By: Andy Liang

The Best Kitchen Products from the Amazon Basics Collection Jun 21, 2024

By: Allison Russo-Tashjian

The 6 Best Saucepans of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Jun 18, 2024

By: Taylor Murray

5 Best Steak Knives of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Jun 20, 2024

By: Beth Lipton

The Coolest Things You Can Get on Amazon Right Now Jun 14, 2024

By: Allison Russo-Tashjian

8 Best Garbage Disposals of 2024, According to Experts Jun 17, 2024

By: Sharon Franke

The 28 Best Last-Minute Father's Day Gift Ideas Jun 11, 2024

By: Joey Skladany and Allison Russo-Tashjian

5 Best Mini Fridges of 2024, According to an Expert Jun 13, 2024

By: Sharon Franke

The Best Canned Cocktails We're Sipping All Summer Long Jun 10, 2024

By: Julia Morlino

26 LGBTQ+-Owned Food and Drink Businesses to Support During Pride Month and Beyond Jun 7, 2024

By: Joey Skladany

4 Best Paring Knives of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Jun 11, 2024

By: Laura Denby

11 Queer-Owned Drink Brands You Need to Know for Pride Month Jun 5, 2024

By: John deBary

42 Best Father's Day Gifts You Can Get on Amazon May 31, 2024

By: Erica Finamore

5 Cooking Tips We’ve Learned from 50 Years of the Big Green Egg Jun 24, 2024

By: Cele and Lynn Seldon

The 10 Best Kitchen Mats & Rugs You Can Buy on Amazon Right Now May 29, 2024

By: Allison Russo-Tashjian

22 Father’s Day Food Gift Baskets You Can Ship to Him Jun 4, 2024

By: Samantha Lande

5 Best Vitamix Blenders of 2024, Tested and Reviewed May 29, 2024

By: Layla Khoury-Hanold

These Are the Best Memorial Day Sales to Shop Right Now May 23, 2024

By: Allison Russo-Tashjian

58 Best Father's Day Gifts for Every Dad Jun 5, 2024

By: Maria Conti

Our Honest Review of Our Place's Titanium Always Pan Pro May 22, 2024

By: Taylor Murray

28 Budget-Friendly Father's Day Gifts Jun 5, 2024

By: Joey Skladany

5 Must-Have Baking Tools from the Contestants of Summer Baking Championship May 22, 2024

By: T.K. Brady

8 Best Espresso Machines of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Jun 18, 2024

By: Taylor Murray, Sharon Franke and T.K. Brady

29 Best Gifts for Anyone Who Loves Grilling May 21, 2024

By: Samantha Lande

4 Best Garlic Presses of 2024, Tested and Reviewed May 22, 2024

By: Regina Ragone

The Best Stanley Tumbler Dupes You Can Buy Online Jun 6, 2024

By: Caylin Harris and Julia Morlino

27 Best Father’s Day Gifts for New Dads May 16, 2024

By: Layla Khoury-Hanold

The 10 Best Grill Baskets on Amazon to Buy for Grilling Season May 15, 2024

By: Allison Russo-Tashjian

Related Pages