TikTok Is Going Wild for Neon-Colored Mini Stanley Tumblers at Target
To no one’s surprise, they’re selling out fast. Here’s where you might still be able to find them.
It may be that the only thing that makes people lose their minds more than a viral product is a miniature version of a viral product. We saw that play out just a few weeks ago with Trader Joe’s mini insulated tote bags and now we’re seeing it with Stanley tumblers.
TikTok is very excited to discover that a diminutive version of the TikTok-famous Stanley Quencher water bottle is currently available at Target. Instead of 40 ounces, like the limited-edition Valentine’s Day drop that had customers mobbing stores at the beginning of 2024, the mini version holds 14 ounces, and the retailer is selling them in several different saturated colors.
“Oh my gosh. Look what I just found at Target,” Kaitlen Tippet says in a video that has garnered more than two million views since the self-described stay-at-home mom posted it on TikTok on June 14. “Toddler Stanleys … they’re so cute!”
“You’re coming home with me,” she says, grabbing a hot pink one.
Tippet is not the only one going gaga for Target’s new array of 14-ounce Stanley Quenchers.
“Well, this section looks a little different than it did yesterday. Oh my god, what is this?!” exclaims Grecia Torres in a video she posted to TikTok last week in which she shows three brightly colored small Stanleys. “Put it in the cart. Put it in the cart! I don’t even remember what I came here for.”
Another TikToker who posts under the handle @Targetfanatic also shared a video — viewed nearly 26,000 times since it was posted on June 15 — about the “New Stanley Tumblers at Target” in a “smaller size:” “these are smaller and easy to have in the office or at home,” she writes in the caption. “It could also be a perfect size for kids, but not the very best for school since it doesn’t have a handle.”
@targetfanatic NEW Stanley tumblers at Target 🎯 these are smaller and easy to have in the office or at home. It could also be a perfect size for kids, but not the very best for school since it doesn't have a handle. You can find it at Target for $20.
The cute Stanley 14-ounce Stainless Steel H2.0 Flowstate Quencher Tumblers are part of Stanley’s colorful, limited-edition Heat Wave Collection, which dropped on June 11 and also includes cups and tumblers of other sizes. Featured on target.com at a $20 price point (although TikTok videos indicate they are a touch more in stores), the 14-ounce tumblers are available in four different colors: Bright Lime, Passion Pink, Tropical Teal and Vivid Violet.
“With summer heating up, Stanley’s here to cool you down. Show off how you hydrate with the Heat Wave Collection,” the description says. “Pick from punchy, vibrant colors and poppy details as unique as you are. From backyard parties to beaches, they’re perfect for making a summer splash.”
The tumblers are currently unavailable for shipping from Target in any color; they’re listed as out of stock, but a few may still be available for pickup at your local Target, as they are at mine. And if you want one, you should probably act fast.
The Stanley 14-ounce Quencher H2.0 FlowState Tumbler Heat Wave Collection is available online at a few other sites as well, but they seem to be selling out quickly at those, too. Dick’s Sporting Goods currently has only the Bright Lime color available as does the Stanley site itself.
It’s also worth noting that, while the Heat Wave Collection may be new, the 14-ounce Stanley Quencher size is not. You can get them in other, mostly more subdued hues on retail sites including Amazon, Nordstrom and Dick’s as well as from Stanley.
Buyers who’ve scored the 14-ounce Heat Wave Quenchers at Target seem to be pleased with them.
“So cute for toddlers,” wrote one on the chain’s website.
“We love Stanley’s. I love how cute this one is for your kiddos,” another shared. “My 5 year old loves his … It’s very sturdy and I’ll definitely be purchasing more,” she adds.
This customer notes that she was able to add a handle herself, which makes it easier for her kid to carry. And while we haven’t tried them ourselves, these handles look like they might work.
