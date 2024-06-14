People Are Now Going Wild for Trader Joe’s Mini Insulated Tote Bags
Following frenzy over the grocery chain’s mini canvas totes, the viral $3.99 bags are selling for more than 10 times their official price on eBay and Poshmark.
Trader Joe’s has introduced limited-edition Mini Insulated Tote Bags, available in both Teal and Magenta hues. And just like TJ’s previously released limited-edition full-size Insulated Bags and its recently crazy-popular Mini Canvas Totes, they are a social media phenomenon.
TikTok is rife with videos showing customers swarming tables to snap up the $3.99 bags, which are about the size of a lunchbox and have kind of a late-’80s tropical-architectural vibe.
Videos also depict stores limiting the number of bags customers can buy; staffers handing out the bags, presumably to keep crowds in control; and stock selling out in mere minutes or even, according to at least one commenter, in less than a minute.
Views for the videos — individually and collectively — are well into the millions.
“Run, don’t walk to get a mini insulated bag from TJ’s today,” counseled one TikToker. “I think they will be just as popular as the mini canvas totes earlier in the year. They are $3.99 each and come in 2 colors. Most stores have a limit per person so call your store to check. They are perfect for your lunch or a 6 pack of cans.”
Responding to that advice, one commenter begged, “No, please walk — Trader Joe employee here.”
On Reddit, one commenter reported lines of 175 people at stores ahead of opening, adding, “People cut [in line], which was soooo annoying.”
Of course, some folks are griping that the hype is unwarranted. Trader Joe’s, though, seems to have anticipated the high level of interest.
“Back when we introduced our vibrantly colored, limited-release Insulated Bags, it created quite a stir. Then, when we brought in our delightfully diminutive (and similarly limited) Mini Canvas Totes, it was nothing short of a sensation,” the brand wrote on the Mini Insulated Tote Bags product page. “So, now that we’re introducing Trader Joe’s Teal and Magenta Mini Insulated Totes, consider yourself fairly warned: These Totes are totally destined to become the next craze!”
The bags are insulated to “keep snacks, drinks and groceries nice and cool,” Trader Joe’s says, adding that they are “especially great for toting cold appetizers or chilled six-packs to the beach, a pool party or a barbeque,” as well as for your daily lunch.
If you, like so many, have been unable to get your hands on one of these totes that are modest in size, if not in appeal, there are always online resale and auction sites. But don’t expect to get them at cost.
On eBay, they’re currently going for as much as $89.99 (plus shipping) for a lot of two, one of each color. On Poshmark, someone is selling a single Magenta Mini Insulated Tote for $50. And someone else is selling an Aqua one for $45.
Bag buyer beware: At this point, it’s clearly a seller’s market.
