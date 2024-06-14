Recipes
Trending Recipes
Martha Tinkler Best Grilled Chicken Salad for Food Network Kitchen FNK Recipe: Food Network Kitchen's Best Grilled Chicken Salad, as seen on Food Network.
Best Grilled Chicken Salad
Coconut Cake Balls
Braised Eggplant with Tofu and Shiitake Mushrooms in a Clay Pot
Tie-Dye Cake Roll
Tie-Dye Cake Roll
Food Network Kitchen’s Tofu Tzatziki Bowls as seen on Food Network.
Tofu Tzatziki Bowls
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
Ciao House
Next Baking Master: Paris
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Jet Tila
Guy Fieri
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
Is Panda Express’ New Hot Orange Chicken Really Even That Spicy?
Pabst Blue Ribbon Is Selling 180-Can Cases of Beer This Summer
When Is a Banana Perfectly Ripe? A Debate Is Raging on Instagram
Currently Obsessed With...
Pringles Ventures Out of Its Iconic Can
The ‘Secret’ That Made Big Ed’s Taco Pasta Spicy
Shop
What's New
The Coolest Things You Can Get on Amazon Right Now
8 Best Garbage Disposals of 2024, According to Experts
The 28 Best Last-Minute Father's Day Gift Ideas
5 Best Mini Fridges of 2024, According to an Expert
The Best Canned Cocktails We're Sipping All Summer Long
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for Your Chance to Win $5,000
Enter Daily for Your Chance to Win $10,000

People Are Now Going Wild for Trader Joe’s Mini Insulated Tote Bags

Following frenzy over the grocery chain’s mini canvas totes, the viral $3.99 bags are selling for more than 10 times their official price on eBay and Poshmark.

June 14, 2024
By: Amy Reiter

Photo by: Trader Joe's

Trader Joe's

Trader Joe’s has introduced limited-edition Mini Insulated Tote Bags, available in both Teal and Magenta hues. And just like TJ’s previously released limited-edition full-size Insulated Bags and its recently crazy-popular Mini Canvas Totes, they are a social media phenomenon.

TikTok is rife with videos showing customers swarming tables to snap up the $3.99 bags, which are about the size of a lunchbox and have kind of a late-’80s tropical-architectural vibe.

Videos also depict stores limiting the number of bags customers can buy; staffers handing out the bags, presumably to keep crowds in control; and stock selling out in mere minutes or even, according to at least one commenter, in less than a minute.

Views for the videos — individually and collectively — are well into the millions.

“Run, don’t walk to get a mini insulated bag from TJ’s today,” counseled one TikToker. “I think they will be just as popular as the mini canvas totes earlier in the year. They are $3.99 each and come in 2 colors. Most stores have a limit per person so call your store to check. They are perfect for your lunch or a 6 pack of cans.”

@nataliamsmith Run don’t walk to get a mini insulated bag from TJ’s today. I think they will be just as popular as the mini canvas totes earlier in the year. They are $3.99 each and come in 2 colors. Most stores have a limit per person so call your store to check. They are perfect for your lunch or a 6 pack of cans. #traderjoesminiinsulatedbag #traderjoesinsulatedbag #traderjoesminitotebag #traderjoes ♬ BIRDS OF A FEATHER - Billie Eilish

Responding to that advice, one commenter begged, “No, please walk — Trader Joe employee here.”

On Reddit, one commenter reported lines of 175 people at stores ahead of opening, adding, “People cut [in line], which was soooo annoying.”

Of course, some folks are griping that the hype is unwarranted. Trader Joe’s, though, seems to have anticipated the high level of interest.

“Back when we introduced our vibrantly colored, limited-release Insulated Bags, it created quite a stir. Then, when we brought in our delightfully diminutive (and similarly limited) Mini Canvas Totes, it was nothing short of a sensation,” the brand wrote on the Mini Insulated Tote Bags product page. “So, now that we’re introducing Trader Joe’s Teal and Magenta Mini Insulated Totes, consider yourself fairly warned: These Totes are totally destined to become the next craze!”

The bags are insulated to “keep snacks, drinks and groceries nice and cool,” Trader Joe’s says, adding that they are “especially great for toting cold appetizers or chilled six-packs to the beach, a pool party or a barbeque,” as well as for your daily lunch.

If you, like so many, have been unable to get your hands on one of these totes that are modest in size, if not in appeal, there are always online resale and auction sites. But don’t expect to get them at cost.

On eBay, they’re currently going for as much as $89.99 (plus shipping) for a lot of two, one of each color. On Poshmark, someone is selling a single Magenta Mini Insulated Tote for $50. And someone else is selling an Aqua one for $45.

Bag buyer beware: At this point, it’s clearly a seller’s market.

Related Content:

Why Are Stanley Quencher Cups So Popular, Anyway?

The Coolest Things You Can Get on Amazon Right Now

7 Best Coolers of 2024, Tested and Reviewed

Next Up

Did Trader Joe’s Mini Tote Bags Just Become the New Stanley Quencher Cups?

The small, $2.99 canvas bags are causing crowds of customers to rush displays.

Trader Joe’s Recalls Its Steamed Chicken Soup Dumplings

They may contain “hard plastic.”

Trader Joe’s Recalls Two More Products Due to Rocks and Insects

Check your Fully Cooked Falafel or Unexpected Broccoli Cheddar Soup.

Trader Joe’s Announces This Year’s Customer Choice Awards – Which Products Made The Cut?

These are the things shoppers say they can’t live without.

Trader Joe’s Recalls Cookies That ‘May Contain Rocks’

Double check your Almond Windmill Cookies and Dark Chocolate Chunk and Almond Cookies.

Trader Joe’s Issues Its Fifth Recall In Four Weeks

This one is for possible metal in multigrain crackers.

Check Your Freezers: What You Need to Know About the Latest Frozen Fruit Recall from Costco, Trader Joe’s and Aldi

Frozen strawberries and a tropical blend are being recalled due to a possible hepatitis A contamination.

Now, It’s Really Everywhere: Hefty Makes Pumpkin Spice-scented Trash Bags

The limited-edition bags are already being auctioned off on eBay.

TikTok Is Mesmerized By People Peeling Raw, Uncooked Eggs

It’s a slow, meticulous process, and once you start watching, it’s hard to look away.

Starbucks Pink Drink Now Comes in a Bottle

You can toss the fan favorite in your cart on your next grocery run.

On TV

Food Paradise

11am | 10c

Food Paradise

12pm | 11c
On Tonight
On Tonight

Guy's All-American Road Trip

9pm | 8c

What's New

The Coolest Things You Can Get on Amazon Right Now Jun 14, 2024

By: Allison Russo-Tashjian

8 Best Garbage Disposals of 2024, According to Experts Jun 14, 2024

By: Sharon Franke

The 28 Best Last-Minute Father's Day Gift Ideas Jun 11, 2024

By: Joey Skladany and Allison Russo-Tashjian

5 Best Mini Fridges of 2024, According to an Expert Jun 13, 2024

By: Sharon Franke

The Best Canned Cocktails We're Sipping All Summer Long Jun 10, 2024

By: Julia Morlino

26 LGBTQ+-Owned Food and Drink Businesses to Support During Pride Month and Beyond Jun 7, 2024

By: Joey Skladany

4 Best Paring Knives of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Jun 11, 2024

By: Laura Denby

11 Queer-Owned Drink Brands You Need to Know for Pride Month Jun 5, 2024

By: John deBary

42 Best Father's Day Gifts You Can Get on Amazon May 31, 2024

By: Erica Finamore

5 Cooking Tips We’ve Learned from 50 Years of the Big Green Egg May 31, 2024

By: Cele and Lynn Seldon

The 10 Best Kitchen Mats & Rugs You Can Buy on Amazon Right Now May 29, 2024

By: Allison Russo-Tashjian

22 Father’s Day Food Gift Baskets You Can Ship to Him Jun 4, 2024

By: Samantha Lande

5 Best Vitamix Blenders of 2024, Tested and Reviewed May 29, 2024

By: Layla Khoury-Hanold

These Are the Best Memorial Day Sales to Shop Right Now May 23, 2024

By: Allison Russo-Tashjian

58 Best Father's Day Gifts for Every Dad Jun 5, 2024

By: Maria Conti

Our Honest Review of Our Place's Titanium Always Pan Pro May 22, 2024

By: Taylor Murray

28 Budget-Friendly Father's Day Gifts Jun 5, 2024

By: Joey Skladany

5 Must-Have Baking Tools from the Contestants of Summer Baking Championship May 22, 2024

By: T.K. Brady

8 Best Espresso Machines of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Jun 11, 2024

By: Taylor Murray, Sharon Franke and T.K. Brady

29 Best Gifts for Anyone Who Loves Grilling May 21, 2024

By: Samantha Lande

4 Best Garlic Presses of 2024, Tested and Reviewed May 22, 2024

By: Regina Ragone

The Best Stanley Tumbler Dupes You Can Buy Online Jun 6, 2024

By: Caylin Harris and Julia Morlino

27 Best Father’s Day Gifts for New Dads May 16, 2024

By: Layla Khoury-Hanold

The 10 Best Grill Baskets on Amazon to Buy for Grilling Season May 15, 2024

By: Allison Russo-Tashjian

4 Best Pizza Peels, Tested and Reviewed May 28, 2024

By: Stevie Stewart

Our Honest Review of the Bartesian Cocktail Makers May 14, 2024

By: T.K. Brady and Sharon Franke

Our Honest Review of the Owala FreeSip Water Bottle May 15, 2024

By: Julia Morlino

37 Best Gifts for the Man Who Loves Food Jun 4, 2024

By: Joey Skladany

7 Best Can Openers of 2024, Tested and Reviewed May 10, 2024

By: Taylor Murray

The Best Bakeware You Can Buy on Amazon Right Now May 8, 2024

By: Allison Russo-Tashjian

Related Pages