Recipes
Recipe of the Day
Fresh Corn and Tomato Salad
Trending Recipes
Blackstone Classic Smash Burgers
Summer Pasta with Grilled Eggplant
Summer Pasta with Grilled Eggplant Sauce
Skirt Steak Fajitas
Frozen Strawberry Lemonade Pie
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
BBQ Brawl
Bobby's Triple Threat
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Valerie Bertinelli
Guy Fieri
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
Do Not Drink Borax
Should You Be Jumping on TikTok’s Flavored Water Trend?
This Costco-Themed Birthday Cake Is So Dang Cute
Currently Obsessed With...
Burger King Thailand Released a Cheeseburger That Was Simply a Stack of 20 Cheese Slices Between Two Buns
Pineapple Pepsi Is Coming Back – But You Can Get Only Get It at One Pizza Chain
Shop
What's New
6 Black-Owned Spirits Brands You Need To Know
5 Best Splatter Guards, According to a Professional Chef
6 Best Ceramic Cookware Sets, According to Food Network Kitchen
5 Best Quesadilla Makers of 2023, Tested by Food Network Kitchen
The Best Buys from the MacKenzie-Childs Barn Sale
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for Your Chance to Win $10,000
HGTV $100k Your Way Sweepstakes

Ziploc Launches New Design That Keeps Your Bags Open and Upright

The design solves a longstanding problem in the kitchen.

Keep in mind: Price and stock could change after publish date, and we may make money from these affiliate links.
August 02, 2023
By: Amy Reiter

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Ziploc

Photo courtesy of Ziploc

Perhaps you’ve had this happen to you: You go to pour something into a resealable plastic storage bag and the top of the bag crumples in on itself mid-pour, so everything goes everywhere except where you want it (that is, in the bag), leaving you with a major mess.

Ziploc is introducing a new product targeted to eliminating such unfortunate scenarios: Ziploc Stay Open Design Bags. The new bags feature a patented stand-up bottom, a “cross hatch design” and a “cuffed opening” that allows them to stay upright and open while you’re filling them.

The bags were inspired by users’ desire for a sturdier bag as well as their hacks for easier filling. (Perhaps such as this one or this one.) They are, the brand says, like having “an extra set of hands in the kitchen,” making them ideal for multitaskers.

The new Ziploc Stay Open Design bags come in both storage and freezer versions, are microwave-safe and BPA-free, and feature Ziploc’s usual “Grip n’ Seal technology,” for easy opening and closing and a tight, freshness-preserving seal.

“The new design makes meal prepping and storing your leftovers in the freezer easier – like when marinating meat, which can be difficult to pour into regular bags on your own,” Ziploc says of the freezer version. “Since this bag stays open on its own, you can finally pour with more confidence.”

Of the storage version, it promises: "The new design keeps the bag open for easier filling, from leftovers to snacks, prior to storing in the pantry or fridge. The flat bottom makes storing easy as it helps keep the bag upright.”

Ziploc Gallon Food Storage Bags, Grip 'n Seal, New Stay Open Design

$5.99
Amazon
Buy It

You can get both Ziploc Storage and Freezer Bags with a new Stay Open Design in stores and online nationwide — at retailers including Walmart, Target, Amazon, Costco, Kroger and Sam’s Club — for $5 and $15. And hey, you may save that much in paper towels, since you’ll presumably be cleaning up fewer messes with the new bags.

Related Content:

Lunchables Are Getting Healthier

This Costco-Themed Birthday Cake Is So Dang Cute

9 Best Food Storage Containers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen

Next Up

HipDot Launches a Cup Noodles-Inspired Makeup Collection

Now you can wear your love of ramen on your lips, cheeks and eyelids.

Pillsbury Baking Launches Its First Boxed Doughnut Mix

Baking freshly made doughnuts at home suddenly doesn’t seem so hard.

Oreo Opens Its First-Ever Café That Serves Plenty of Oreo-Focused Treats

There's even a "secret" menu item.

Rao’s Gets Bougier with New $130 Condiment

Pasta weeknights just got super fancy.

We Tried Magnolia’s New Banana Pudding Cookie

Spoiler alert: It absolutely delivers.

Vera Bradley and Tupperware Team Up on Two New Collections

The limited-edition food and beverage containers are just as colorful and practical as you’d expect.

White Claw’s Back for the Summer with Four New Flavors

The drink of the season now comes blended with iced tea.

KitchenAid’s New Holiday Stand Mixer Will Make Your Kitchen Feel So Cozy

The limited-edition drop harkens ‘the first snow’ and radiates ‘warm tones of cinnamon, cloves and gingerbread houses.’

We’re Delighted to Report that the Jonas Brothers’ New Popcorn Is Amazing

The sweet-savory snack will take your taste buds on an adventure, and now ships nationwide.

We Tried Graza, The New Olive Oil That Comes in a Squeeze Bottle

How did we not think of this sooner?

On TV

Girl Meets Farm

8:30am | 7:30c

Girl Meets Farm

9:30am | 8:30c

The Pioneer Woman

10:30am | 9:30c

The Pioneer Woman

11:30am | 10:30c

The Pioneer Woman

12:30pm | 11:30c
On Tonight
On Tonight

Beat Bobby Flay

10pm | 9c

Beat Bobby Flay

10:30pm | 9:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

1:30am | 12:30c

What's New

6 Black-Owned Spirits Brands You Need To Know Jul 20, 2023

By: Rashaun Hall

5 Best Splatter Guards, According to a Professional Chef Jul 26, 2023

By: Lambeth Hochwald

6 Best Ceramic Cookware Sets, According to Food Network Kitchen Jul 25, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Quesadilla Makers of 2023, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jul 24, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

The Best Buys from the MacKenzie-Childs Barn Sale Jul 20, 2023

By: Allison Russo

15 Instant Pot Accessories You Absolutely Need Jul 18, 2023

By: Lili Zarghami

Our Honest Review of the Instant Pod Single-Serve Coffeemaker Jul 14, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

This Cherry Pitter Works 6 Times Faster Than Your Average One Jul 14, 2023

By: Rachel Trujillo

The Best Amazon Prime Day 2023 Deals You Can Still Shop Jul 13, 2023

By: T.K. Brady

7 Best Dutch Ovens of 2023, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jul 12, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

6 Best Nespresso Machines, According to Food Network Kitchen Jul 12, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

Target Circle Week 2023: The Best Deals to Shop So Far Jul 11, 2023

By: Allison Russo

Walmart Plus Week 2023: The Best Deals to Shop Now Jul 11, 2023

By: Allison Russo

7 Best Espresso Machines of 2023, According to Food Network Kitchen Jul 11, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

4 Best Indoor Grills of 2023, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jul 14, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

20 Very Useful Amazon Kitchen Products Under $20 Jul 2, 2023

By: Casey Clark

5 Best Ice Cube Trays, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jul 2, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

8 Best Ground Coffees, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jul 2, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

4 Best Panini Presses of 2023, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jul 10, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

The 8 Best Stanley Tumbler Dupes You Can Buy Online Jul 24, 2023

By: Caylin Harris

The Best July 4th Sales to Shop This Weekend Jun 29, 2023

By: Allison Russo

13 Things to Know About Shopping at Aldi Jul 17, 2023

By: Casey Clark

The Best Things to Buy at H Mart Jun 26, 2023

By: Janae McKenzie

Our Honest Review of Anyday's Microwave Cookware Jun 28, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

The Store-Bought Jams Food Network Staffers Can’t Live Without Jun 26, 2023

By: Lauren Tom Cerone

We Tried Drew Barrymore's Walmart-Exclusive Air Fryer Jun 27, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

14 Expensive-Looking Amazon Products to Upgrade Your Kitchen Jun 21, 2023

By: Casey Clark

6 Best Pepper Mills of 2023, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jun 20, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

Our Honest Review of the CruxGG Touch-Activated 6QT Air Fryer Jun 16, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Kitchen Knife Sets of 2023, According to Food Network Kitchen Jul 13, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen