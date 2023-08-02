Ziploc Launches New Design That Keeps Your Bags Open and Upright
The design solves a longstanding problem in the kitchen.
Perhaps you’ve had this happen to you: You go to pour something into a resealable plastic storage bag and the top of the bag crumples in on itself mid-pour, so everything goes everywhere except where you want it (that is, in the bag), leaving you with a major mess.
Ziploc is introducing a new product targeted to eliminating such unfortunate scenarios: Ziploc Stay Open Design Bags. The new bags feature a patented stand-up bottom, a “cross hatch design” and a “cuffed opening” that allows them to stay upright and open while you’re filling them.
The bags were inspired by users’ desire for a sturdier bag as well as their hacks for easier filling. (Perhaps such as this one or this one.) They are, the brand says, like having “an extra set of hands in the kitchen,” making them ideal for multitaskers.
The new Ziploc Stay Open Design bags come in both storage and freezer versions, are microwave-safe and BPA-free, and feature Ziploc’s usual “Grip n’ Seal technology,” for easy opening and closing and a tight, freshness-preserving seal.
“The new design makes meal prepping and storing your leftovers in the freezer easier – like when marinating meat, which can be difficult to pour into regular bags on your own,” Ziploc says of the freezer version. “Since this bag stays open on its own, you can finally pour with more confidence.”
Of the storage version, it promises: "The new design keeps the bag open for easier filling, from leftovers to snacks, prior to storing in the pantry or fridge. The flat bottom makes storing easy as it helps keep the bag upright.”
You can get both Ziploc Storage and Freezer Bags with a new Stay Open Design in stores and online nationwide — at retailers including Walmart, Target, Amazon, Costco, Kroger and Sam’s Club — for $5 and $15. And hey, you may save that much in paper towels, since you’ll presumably be cleaning up fewer messes with the new bags.
