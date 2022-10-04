Recipes
Subway Launches New Trio of Soups

And a $1-off weekend deal to encourage customers to try them all October long.

October 04, 2022
By: Amy Reiter

It happened so fast. One minute we’re slathering ourselves with sunscreen and strolling out the door in sandals, shorts, sunglasses, short-sleeve tees, and the next minute the wind kicks up and we’re shivering in our autumn jackets, wondering if we should have thrown on a woolen scarf before we left the house. From a culinary perspective, that change in the weather can mean only one thing: It’s soup season.

Subway is getting in on that seasonal action with a lineup of three new soups that promise to be “creamier, richer and heartier,” as well as a $1-off ‘Souped Up' weekend deal on the soups starting Friday, October 7, and continuing through the rest of the month.

The new soups — one of the sandwich chain’s most popular side dishes — reflect recipes that have been refreshed to “turn up the texture and flavor,” according to Subway. The new Homestyle Chicken Noodle Soup is made with a richer chicken-flavored broth and features more all-white meat chicken and diced vegetables (onions, carrots and celery) than the chain’s previous take on chicken-noodle soup. The reconsidered Broccoli Cheddar Soup, made with cheddar cheese and real broccoli florets, also has a “new look and texture.” And the revised Loaded Baked Potato Soup offers more bacon, cream cheese and red potatoes for a smokier taste.

“We’ve stepped up our soup at Subway, with three refreshed recipes that will have our guests dreaming of sweater weather after their first sip,” Paul Fabre, Subway’s senior vice president of culinary and innovation, says in a news release. “The Subway culinary team spent more than a year in our test kitchen tweaking our recipes to pack even more flavor into our fan-favorite side, and we can't wait for America to taste the difference.”

Presumably to encourage America to give the new soup’s a try, Subway is offering $1 off the new soups every weekend throughout October to anyone with a Subway account who has opted into email. (If you create a new account, you have to have opted into email at least 72 hours prior to getting the deal.)

The updated soup lineup is part of Subway’s Eat Fresh Refresh that started last summer with the addition of new ingredients to the chain’s menus and a new ordering protocol this summer.

But who remembers summer anymore? Dig out your warm socks from the back of your drawer and grab your spoon. Autumn has arrived — and it’s soup season for real.

