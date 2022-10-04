Subway Launches New Trio of Soups

The new soups — one of the sandwich chain’s most popular side dishes — reflect recipes that have been refreshed to “turn up the texture and flavor,” according to Subway. The new Homestyle Chicken Noodle Soup is made with a richer chicken-flavored broth and features more all-white meat chicken and diced vegetables (onions, carrots and celery) than the chain’s previous take on chicken-noodle soup. The reconsidered Broccoli Cheddar Soup, made with cheddar cheese and real broccoli florets, also has a “new look and texture.” And the revised Loaded Baked Potato Soup offers more bacon, cream cheese and red potatoes for a smokier taste.