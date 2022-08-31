Subway Footlong Passes Sell Out in Only Six Hours
But even if you weren’t among the lucky 10,000 people to score a monthlong sandwich subscription, the chain says there’s hope.
Well, that was fast. Those Footlong Passes Subway introduced last week, which gave those who scored them a 50 percent discount on its footlong sandwiches on the Subway App or Subway.com for the entire month of September for a one-time fee of $15? They sold out in six measly hours. (Not to be all told you so about it, but we did suggest that, if you wanted one, you’d probably want to move pretty quickly, especially given how popular the Olive Garden Pasta Pass to Taco Bell’s Taco Subscription had previously proven to be.)
Subway’s Footlong Passes went on sale across the country on Wednesday, August 24, and clearly Subway fans (especially the chain’s MyWay Rewards program members) were super hungry for them. The chain made 10,000 of the passes available — not an insignificant amount — and they were all gobbled up in no time.
But if you missed the initial Subway Footlong Pass release, not to worry. The brand says its die-hard fans and MyWay Rewards members should still keep an eye out for an opportunity to take advantage of what it says is “the industry’s first monthlong sandwich subscription.”
“Subway has some of the most passionate and dedicated fans, who have been with us every step of the way on our journey to becoming a better Subway. We created the Footlong Pass to thank them for their loyalty as summer winds down and the pace of life picks back up,” Barb Millette, Subway’s senior director of loyalty and gift cards, said in a news release. “We look forward to unveiling even more exciting surprises and exclusive perks for our MyWay Rewards members very soon.”
You can sign up for the MyWay Rewards program and earn tokens redeemable for cash rewards on future orders, as well as exclusive discounts and bonus offers, on Subway.com. That way you’ll be ready to jump on the next deal. (Will it be as good as the last deal? Here’s hoping.)
Because that first batch of Footlong Passes sure didn’t last long …
