Subway Footlong Passes Sell Out in Only Six Hours

Well, that was fast. Those Footlong Passes Subway introduced last week, which gave those who scored them a 50 percent discount on its footlong sandwiches on the Subway App or Subway.com for the entire month of September for a one-time fee of $15? They sold out in six measly hours. (Not to be all told you so about it, but we did suggest that, if you wanted one, you’d probably want to move pretty quickly, especially given how popular the Olive Garden Pasta Pass to Taco Bell’s Taco Subscription had previously proven to be.)