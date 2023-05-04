Subway Adds Six New Signature Sandwiches to Its Wildly Successful Series Menu

The two all-new menu additions are #19 Pickleball Club and #33 Teriyaki Blitz. The former, which takes its name from the currently ubiquitous sport, is a toasted sub featuring the chain’s Artisan Italian bread heaped with thinly sliced Black Forest ham, bacon and American cheese and completed with a new honey mustard sauce that will be offered only on this sub. The latter features steak marinated in Subway’s Sweet Onion Teriyaki sauce, topped with American cheese, green peppers and red onions, toasted on Subway’s Hearty Multigrain bread.