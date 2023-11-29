Recipes
Subway Will Add Footlong Cookie, Permanently, to Menus Nationwide in 2024

But four lucky Subway locations will get a preview on December 4.

November 29, 2023
By: Amy Reiter

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Subway

Photo courtesy of Subway

Subway fans know the chain is all about the footlong: sandwiches, of course, but also surprising one-offs. In March 2023, Subway offered a​​ single 12-inch-long baked potato chip and, last December, for National Cookie Day, it introduced a roster of ruler-sized cookies.

But while last year Subway’s footlong cookie — the “world’s first,” naturally — was available for only one day and in only one location, Miami, the sandwich chain is now expanding the giant cookie’s footprint.

For National Cookie Day, on Monday, December 4, Subway, which says it “sells more freshly baked cookies than any other restaurant company in the United States,” will reintroduce its footlong chocolate-chip cookie at specific locations in four cities: Chicago, Dallas, Miami (again) and New York. Then, in early 2024, it will make the Subway footlong cookie a permanent menu item nationwide.

“The overwhelming response we received from fans around the country last year let us know that we needed to make the footlong cookie a permanent addition to our menu,” Paul Fabre, senior vice president of culinary and innovation at Subway, says in a statement. “This year, our guests will get a sneak peek of an even better footlong cookie: thick, gooey, packed with more chocolate chips and served warm – right out of the oven. It’s the perfect pairing with your favorite footlong sub and may even become your favorite footlong after the first bite.”

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Subway

Photo courtesy of Subway

So which locations will be getting an advance taste of the footlong cookies on National Cookie Day?

  • Chicago: 604 S Wabash Avenue., Suite D, Chicago, IL 60605
  • Dallas: 1222 Commerce Street, Suite 150, Dallas, TX 75202
  • Miami: 2795 Collins Avenue, Miami Beach, FL 33140
  • New York City: 545 8 Avenue, New York, NY 10018

On that day, Monday, December 4, from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. local time, in those four Subway locations, if you buy a footlong sandwich, you will be given a free footlong cookie — while supplies last — to enjoy with your meal.

And by the way, the “while supplies last” part is key: Last year’s footlong cookies sold out in less than two hours. So if you want to grab one on National Cookie Day, ahead of the nationwide rollout, don’t wait too … long.

