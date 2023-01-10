Girl Scouts Cookie Season 2023 Kicks Off Nationwide
And there’s a new cookie, too!
Hold onto your sashes. On January 10, the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season officially kicks off nationwide. And yes, this year’s brand-new cookie, Raspberry Rally, is joining the lineup. It’s all so berry exciting!
Raspberry Rally cookies, which the Girl Scouts of the USA describes as “a thin, crispy cookie infused with raspberry flavor and dipped in chocolaty coating,” are sort of a cousin to Thin Mints, only fruity rather than minty inside. Available online for shipment only, they’re now joining classic faves such as Samoas/Caramel deLites, Peanut Butter Patties/Tagalongs and the aforementioned Thin Mints, among others.
And of course buying Girl Scout Cookies is about not only the treats, but also supporting the girls and their troops as they build entrepreneurial skills and work to fund service projects, troop travel and summer camp.
“What makes Girl Scout Cookies even sweeter? Behind every box is a girl learning important skills to power her leadership journey and unlock a world of opportunities,” GSUSA’s Chief Revenue Officer Wendy Lou says in a press release. “Financial literacy is not only a critical skill required for entrepreneurship, but an essential life skill.”
There are several ways to purchase Girl Scout Cookies this year: You can contact a local troop, council or Girl Scout you know and ask how to buy cookies. You can also text COOKIES to 59618 to get Girl Scout Cookies purchasing information, as well as other Girl Scout news. Or, beginning February 27, you can use the Girl Scout Cookie Finder at girlscoutcookies.org to enter your zip code and locate a booth, purchase cookies to be shipped directly to your home, or donate them for local community causes.
Note that, while Girl Scout Cookie season generally runs from January through April, nationally, local timing varies. Signing up for notifications from girlscoutcookies.org will keep you in the loop about when your local troop starts selling in your area. Anticipated inventory shortages for the 2023 season may also affect the timing of local cookie sales.
You may also be curious to know that this year’s cookie program is being sponsored nationally by Planet Oat Oatmilk: “There’s no treat as delicious as milk with Girl Scout Cookies, and we’re excited to invite cookie fans nationwide to discover a new pairing with plant-based, rich and creamy Planet Oat Oatmilk,” says Chris Ross, senior vice president of marketing and R&D at HP Hood LLC.
