Recipes
Recipe of the Day
Beauty of crispy potato cheeseburger hash, as seen on Food Network’s Trisha’s Southern Kitchen Season 11
Cheesy Beef and Potato Hash
Trending Recipes
Molly Yeh's Sausage & Broccolini Pizza Pocket
Sausage and Broccolini Pizza Pockets
Creamy Tomato Soup
Double Chocolate Chip Muffins
Broccoli and Cheddar-Stuffed Potato Skins with Avocado Cream
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
Kids Baking Championship
Worst Cooks in America
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Valerie Bertinelli
Guy Fieri
Giada De Laurentiis
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
‘Popcorn Guy’ Goes Viral on TikTok
Ronzoni Pastina Is Being Discontinued, and People Are In Shambles
Starbucks Is Introducing a New Winter Beverage – And It’s Cold
Currently Obsessed With...
Mountain Dew Pitch Black Will Return January 2023
7 Things You Didn't Know About Beekeeping
Shop
What's New
4 Best Dishwasher Detergents, Tested By Food Network Kitchen
5 Best Toasters of 2023, Tested by Food Network Kitchen
26 Best Chocolate Gifts Perfect for Valentine's Day
52 Black-Owned Food Brands That You Need in Your Kitchen
The Best Store-Bought Almond Butters, Tested by Food Network Kitchen
Sweepstakes
HGTV Dream Home 2023 in Morrison, CO
Enter Twice Daily for Your Chance to Win HGTV Dream Home 2023
Enter Daily for Your Chance to Win $10,000
discovery+

Girl Scouts Cookie Season 2023 Kicks Off Nationwide

And there’s a new cookie, too!

January 10, 2023
By: Amy Reiter

Related To:

Cookie

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Girl Scouts of the USA

Photo courtesy of Girl Scouts of the USA

Hold onto your sashes. On January 10, the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season officially kicks off nationwide. And yes, this year’s brand-new cookie, Raspberry Rally, is joining the lineup. It’s all so berry exciting!

Raspberry Rally cookies, which the Girl Scouts of the USA describes as “a thin, crispy cookie infused with raspberry flavor and dipped in chocolaty coating,” are sort of a cousin to Thin Mints, only fruity rather than minty inside. Available online for shipment only, they’re now joining classic faves such as Samoas/Caramel deLites, Peanut Butter Patties/Tagalongs and the aforementioned Thin Mints, among others.

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Girl Scouts of the USA

Photo courtesy of Girl Scouts of the USA

And of course buying Girl Scout Cookies is about not only the treats, but also supporting the girls and their troops as they build entrepreneurial skills and work to fund service projects, troop travel and summer camp.

“What makes Girl Scout Cookies even sweeter? Behind every box is a girl learning important skills to power her leadership journey and unlock a world of opportunities,” GSUSA’s Chief Revenue Officer Wendy Lou says in a press release. “Financial literacy is not only a critical skill required for entrepreneurship, but an essential life skill.”

There are several ways to purchase Girl Scout Cookies this year: You can contact a local troop, council or Girl Scout you know and ask how to buy cookies. You can also text COOKIES to 59618 to get Girl Scout Cookies purchasing information, as well as other Girl Scout news. Or, beginning February 27, you can use the Girl Scout Cookie Finder at girlscoutcookies.org to enter your zip code and locate a booth, purchase cookies to be shipped directly to your home, or donate them for local community causes.

Note that, while Girl Scout Cookie season generally runs from January through April, nationally, local timing varies. Signing up for notifications from girlscoutcookies.org will keep you in the loop about when your local troop starts selling in your area. Anticipated inventory shortages for the 2023 season may also affect the timing of local cookie sales.

You may also be curious to know that this year’s cookie program is being sponsored nationally by Planet Oat Oatmilk: “There’s no treat as delicious as milk with Girl Scout Cookies, and we’re excited to invite cookie fans nationwide to discover a new pairing with plant-based, rich and creamy Planet Oat Oatmilk,” says Chris Ross, senior vice president of marketing and R&D at HP Hood LLC.

Related Content:

‘Popcorn Guy’ Goes Viral on TikTok

Ronzoni Pastina Is Being Discontinued, and People Are In Shambles

26 Best Chocolate Gifts Perfect for Valentine's Day

Next Up

Girl Scouts Kick Off Cookie Season with New Raspberry Rally Flavor

It’s like Thin Mints’ sister cookie.

PSA: Girl Scout Cookie Season 2022 Is Starting

The wait for new Adventurefuls, returning Toast-Yay!s and longtime favorites Thin Mints, Trefoils and Tagalongs is nearing an end.

We Can’t Wait for Girl Scout Cookie-Inspired Shoes

K-Swiss partnered with Girl Scouts USA to drop Trefoils, Caramel deLites and Thin Mints sneakers.

The New Girl Scout Cookie Is Just Like Brownie Brittle

Caramel-topped Adventurefuls promise to take fans on a flavor journey in the 2022 season.

What’s the Most Searched for Girl Scout Cookie in Your State?

It’s definitely one of four cookies, Google has revealed.

Popeyes Kicks Off 2023 By Bringing Back a Spicy Fan Favorite

Ghost Pepper Wings are returning to menus nationwide.

Viral Frozen Snack ‘The Pizza Cupcake’ Comes to Walmarts Nationwide

Now you can finally try it for yourself.

Once Limited Edition, Flamin’ Hot Mountain Dew Returns Nationwide

When the fiery drink first launched last summer, it sold out in less than an hour.

You Can Now Buy Girl Scout Cookies Online – And You Don’t Need to Know a Girl Scout

This year, it will be easier than ever to get your hands on a box of Thin Mints, Samoas or Tagalongs.

Mountain Dew Pitch Black Will Return January 2023

Fans have been clamoring for the flavor’s return.

On TV

Guy's Ranch Kitchen

8:30am | 7:30c

Guy's Ranch Kitchen

9:30am | 8:30c

Food Paradise

10am | 9c

Food Paradise

11am | 10c

Chopped

12pm | 11c

Chopped

1pm | 12c

Chopped

3pm | 2c

Chopped

4pm | 3c

Chopped

5pm | 4c

Chopped

6pm | 5c

Chopped

7pm | 6c

Chopped

8pm | 7c
On Tonight
On Tonight

Chopped

10pm | 9c

Chopped

11pm | 10c

Chopped

1am | 12c

Chopped

2am | 1c

Chopped

3am | 2c

What's New

4 Best Dishwasher Detergents, Tested By Food Network Kitchen Jan 10, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Toasters of 2023, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jan 10, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

26 Best Chocolate Gifts Perfect for Valentine's Day Jan 10, 2023

By: Samantha Lande

52 Black-Owned Food Brands That You Need in Your Kitchen Jan 10, 2023

By: FN Dish Editor

The Best Store-Bought Almond Butters, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jan 6, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

Shop Amazon's New Year Sale Right Now Jan 6, 2023

By: Allison Russo

7 Best Smoothie Delivery Services Jan 6, 2023

By: Lambeth Hochwald and T.K. Brady

6 Best Blenders, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jan 6, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

8 Best Protein Powders Jan 10, 2023

By: Dana Angelo White, M.S., R.D., A.T.C.

These Handmade Frozen Dumplings Are My Family’s Favorite Meal on the Fly Jan 6, 2023

By: Kristie Collado

10 Best New Vegan Cookbooks Jan 3, 2023

By: Layla Khoury-Hanold

7 Best Refrigerators, According to Food Network Kitchen Jan 3, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

4 Best Garlic Presses, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jan 3, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Colanders and Strainers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jan 3, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

3 Best Grill Brushes, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jan 3, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

4 Best Protein Shakers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jan 3, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

7 Best Dinnerware Sets, According to Food Network Kitchen Jan 3, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

4 Best Carbon Steel Pans, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jan 3, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

4 Best Spider Skimmers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jan 3, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

8 Best Stoves and Ranges, According to Food Network Kitchen Jan 3, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Baking Mats, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jan 3, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

The 8 Best Coffeemakers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Jan 3, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Ice Makers, According to Food Network Kitchen Jan 3, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

The Best Pans for Glass Cooktops, According to Food Network Kitchen Jan 3, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

17 Food of the Month Clubs That Are the Gift That Keeps On Giving Jan 4, 2023

By: Michelle Baricevic

We Tried Hungryroot: Grocery Store and Meal Delivery All-in-One Jan 5, 2023

By: T.K. Brady

The Use-On-Everything Sauce I Swear By for Air Frying Jan 3, 2023

By: Dakota Kim

7 Foods We’d Never Think To Cover in Chocolate Jan 3, 2023

By: Samantha Marcus

5 Inexpensive Kitchen Tools I Replace Every Year Jan 3, 2023

By: Kristie Collado

The Best After-Christmas Sales To Shop Right Now Dec 26, 2022

By: Allison Russo