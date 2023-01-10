Girl Scouts Cookie Season 2023 Kicks Off Nationwide

There are several ways to purchase Girl Scout Cookies this year: You can contact a local troop, council or Girl Scout you know and ask how to buy cookies. You can also text COOKIES to 59618 to get Girl Scout Cookies purchasing information, as well as other Girl Scout news. Or, beginning February 27, you can use the Girl Scout Cookie Finder at girlscoutcookies.org to enter your zip code and locate a booth, purchase cookies to be shipped directly to your home, or donate them for local community causes.