Girl Scouts Kick Off Cookie Season with New Raspberry Rally Flavor

We got an advance look at the cookie, and it’s a perfect addition to the tried-and-true lineup. Its Raspberry Rally is a traditional thin and crispy cookie infused with raspberry flavor, then dipped in a chocolate coating. This new cookie can be seen as a sort of sister cookie to the Thin Mints we have known and loved for decades. The only difference is that they are infused with raspberry flavor instead of mint but have the same chocolaty coating and texture. Perfect for raspberry lovers, it’s sweet, tart and a great alternative if you simply aren’t a fan of mint or just want something a bit fruitier to give a try.