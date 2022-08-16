Recipes
Girl Scouts Kick Off Cookie Season with New Raspberry Rally Flavor

It’s like Thin Mints’ sister cookie.

August 16, 2022
By: Aly Walansky

Related To:

Cookie

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Girl Scouts of the USA

Photo courtesy of Girl Scouts of the USA

There’s so much we love about Girl Scout cookie season, from the array of flavors available to the amazing cause that the sales support. But even in an institution as classic and time-honored as the Girl Scouts – they have been selling their famous thin mint cookies since 1939! – innovation can happen, and when it does, it’s exciting.

The Girl Scouts are getting a head start on the start of the new cookie season by launching a new flavor with a familiar feeling. The newest Girl Scout cookie release is the Raspberry Rally cookie, which has been teased with mystery cookie clues on the Girl Scouts social media platforms in recent weeks.

We got an advance look at the cookie, and it’s a perfect addition to the tried-and-true lineup. Its Raspberry Rally is a traditional thin and crispy cookie infused with raspberry flavor, then dipped in a chocolate coating. This new cookie can be seen as a sort of sister cookie to the Thin Mints we have known and loved for decades. The only difference is that they are infused with raspberry flavor instead of mint but have the same chocolaty coating and texture. Perfect for raspberry lovers, it’s sweet, tart and a great alternative if you simply aren’t a fan of mint or just want something a bit fruitier to give a try.

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Girl Scouts of the USA

Photo courtesy of Girl Scouts of the USA

E-commerce is bigger than ever, and has been increasingly incorporated into the Girl Scout fundraising efforts. This new cookie is unique in that it will be the first in the cookie lineup to be exclusively offered online, for shipment. This not only teaches the Girl Scouts about e-commerce from a sales, fundraising and business development angle, but also makes the whole process feel a lot more modern and set to the current climate.

Raspberry Rally will be available nationwide during the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season, during which proceeds from yummy cookie orders are used to directly benefit local councils and troops.

What Does Coca-Cola Dreamworld Taste Like?

I Tried The Rock’s Cheat Day French Toast And It’s Just As Good As He Says

The Best Halloween Advent Calendars to Count Down to Trick-or-Treating

'Smile,' There's a New Girl Scout Cookie — Taste Test

PSA: Girl Scout Cookie Season 2022 Is Starting

The wait for new Adventurefuls, returning Toast-Yay!s and longtime favorites Thin Mints, Trefoils and Tagalongs is nearing an end.

2021’s New Girl Scout Cookie Is Breakfast-Inspired

We cannot WAIT.

The New Girl Scout Cookie Is Just Like Brownie Brittle

Caramel-topped Adventurefuls promise to take fans on a flavor journey in the 2022 season.

We Can’t Wait for Girl Scout Cookie-Inspired Shoes

K-Swiss partnered with Girl Scouts USA to drop Trefoils, Caramel deLites and Thin Mints sneakers.

Shortbread Cookies — The New Girl

Monster Cookies — The New Girl

With Halloween just around the corner, now's the perfect time to whip together a fresh batch of Monster Cookies.

What’s the Most Searched for Girl Scout Cookie in Your State?

It’s definitely one of four cookies, Google has revealed.

Make Your Own Girl Scout Cookies

All the Girl Scout Cookies I've Loved Before

Seven discontinued Girl Scout Cookies that should make a comeback.

Everything You Need to Clean Your Reusable Water Bottle Aug 16, 2022

By: Bella Durgin-Johnson

15 Grandparent’s Day Gifts That Will Bring Joy to Any Celebration Aug 16, 2022

By: Michelle Baricevic, Margaret Wong and Meghan Hynes Cole

The Best Kitchen Tools Our Editors Bought for Less Than $50 Aug 15, 2022

By: FN Dish Editor

How To Get Your Hands On TikTok's Favorite Jumbo Water Cup Aug 16, 2022

By: Taylor Murray

The Best Grape Jellies, Jams and Spreads, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Aug 12, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

The Best Peanut Butters, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Aug 15, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

This Amazon Ice Tray Saves Space and Keeps Your Ice Clean Aug 11, 2022

By: Bella Durgin-Johnson

The Best Halloween Advent Calendars to Count Down to Trick-or-Treating Aug 15, 2022

By: Michelle Baricevic

All the 2022 Bath & Body Works Pumpkin Candles, Ranked Aug 12, 2022

By: Michelle Baricevic and T.K. Brady

14 Best Trader Joe's Products, According to Employees Aug 11, 2022

By: Bella Durgin-Johnson

This Multi-Use Pan Has Sold Out 10 Times — and We Totally Get It Aug 12, 2022

By: Laura Denby

Exclusive First Look at Crate & Barrel's Newest Cookware Collection Aug 11, 2022

By: Allison Russo

3 Best Grill Brushes, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Aug 11, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

21 Kitchen Gadgets From TikTok That Actually Work Aug 12, 2022

By: Samantha Leffler

Everything You Need for a House of the Dragon Watch Party Aug 9, 2022

By: Michelle Baricevic

15 Vegan Ice Creams We’re Stocking Our Freezers With Aug 9, 2022

By: Samantha Lande

This Rice Dispenser Is a Game-Changer — and It's Currently on Sale Aug 11, 2022

By: Morayo Ogunbayo

8 Best Food Storage Containers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Aug 10, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

18 Hispanic- and Latino-Owned Food Businesses We Love Aug 10, 2022

By: Wendy Lopez, MS, RDN, CDCES

4 Best Collagen Powders, According to a Nutritionist Aug 5, 2022

By: Dana Angelo White, M.S., R.D., A.T.C.

7 Mooncakes You Can Order Online Aug 4, 2022

By: Margaret Wong

What Emma Chamberlain Can't Live Without in Her Kitchen Aug 3, 2022

By: Rachel Trujillo

5 Best Cast-Iron Skillets, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Aug 9, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

Material Kitchen’s New Collection Is Their Cutest One Yet Aug 2, 2022

By: Allison Russo

The Best Vacuum and Mop Combos You Need to Keep Your Kitchen Clean Aug 9, 2022

By: Brittany Loggins

Food Network Magazine's 2022 Supermarket Awards Aug 9, 2022

This Squeezable Pancake Mix Is a Total Game-Changer Aug 1, 2022

By: Meghan Hynes Cole

Food Network Magazine Editors' Favorite Grocery Store Buys Aug 1, 2022

4 Best Dutch Ovens, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Aug 5, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen

6 Best Dish Drying Racks, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Aug 1, 2022

By: Food Network Kitchen