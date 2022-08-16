Girl Scouts Kick Off Cookie Season with New Raspberry Rally Flavor
It’s like Thin Mints’ sister cookie.
There’s so much we love about Girl Scout cookie season, from the array of flavors available to the amazing cause that the sales support. But even in an institution as classic and time-honored as the Girl Scouts – they have been selling their famous thin mint cookies since 1939! – innovation can happen, and when it does, it’s exciting.
The Girl Scouts are getting a head start on the start of the new cookie season by launching a new flavor with a familiar feeling. The newest Girl Scout cookie release is the Raspberry Rally cookie, which has been teased with mystery cookie clues on the Girl Scouts social media platforms in recent weeks.
We got an advance look at the cookie, and it’s a perfect addition to the tried-and-true lineup. Its Raspberry Rally is a traditional thin and crispy cookie infused with raspberry flavor, then dipped in a chocolate coating. This new cookie can be seen as a sort of sister cookie to the Thin Mints we have known and loved for decades. The only difference is that they are infused with raspberry flavor instead of mint but have the same chocolaty coating and texture. Perfect for raspberry lovers, it’s sweet, tart and a great alternative if you simply aren’t a fan of mint or just want something a bit fruitier to give a try.
E-commerce is bigger than ever, and has been increasingly incorporated into the Girl Scout fundraising efforts. This new cookie is unique in that it will be the first in the cookie lineup to be exclusively offered online, for shipment. This not only teaches the Girl Scouts about e-commerce from a sales, fundraising and business development angle, but also makes the whole process feel a lot more modern and set to the current climate.
Raspberry Rally will be available nationwide during the 2023 Girl Scout Cookie season, during which proceeds from yummy cookie orders are used to directly benefit local councils and troops.
