I Tried The Rock’s Cheat Day French Toast And It’s Just As Good As He Says

You can now order kits via Goldbelly so you can eat just like him.

August 11, 2022
By: Aly Walansky

While we can’t ever imagine following The Rock’s workout routine, we’re all about emulating his droolworthy cheat day eats – and at the top of that impressive list is his giant French toast!

A few years ago, The Rock posted an impressive Instagram video of his favorite brunch. When you work out as hard as he does, it makes sense that you would be pretty hungry post-exercise. And this was a big meal. It didn’t consist only of giant slabs of bread, but that bread was then topped with classics like peanut butter, maple syrup and whipped cream – and all that just happened to be infused with his own Teremana Tequila.

“Enjoy your cheat meals my friends and don’t cheat yourself,” he had said in the post at the time.

While having brunch with the Rock is still not likely in the cards, his brunch favorite now is, as he’s teamed up with Brique French Toastery in Los Angeles and Goldbelly to make available what was once a personal treat invented by his personal chef, Racquel Rockquemore-Breiz, also known as Chef Rocky. (All this made perfect because Brique is actually Chef Rocky’s French Toast-centric restaurant!)

The Rock Toast Kit is huge, and can feed four to 16 people (we suppose depending on how hungry each person is), and comes with 5-inch-thick freshly made, hand-braided brioche that’s dipped in cinnamon-spiced custard.

World Famous Brique French Toast Kit - 4 Pack

$69.95
Goldbelly
Buy It

Making the rest at home is easy. Just unpack the box from Goldbelly, reheat it in the oven or air fryer and then have fun layering on various toppings, from Chef Rocky’s peanut butter coconut maple syrup to vanilla bean whipped cream to oven-toasted coconut chips. There’s no tequila included, but you can always be extra authentic and order a bottle of Teremana, or use whatever bottle you happen to have on hand. Add that tequila to your maple syrup, your whipped cream or even make a cocktail.

Rich and indulgent, this French toast is deliciously sweet and creamy and everything you want it to be, but a little does go a long way, and it’s really easy to pull together right out of the box with minimal prep time. Be prepared to have lots of leftovers. (Which is fine with us.)

The kit’s instructions also share that it can be stored for three days in the refrigerator, which offers interesting possibilities. This one is so special, you just may want to go ahead and invite some friends over for a celebratory weekend brunch and take credit for pulling together this dish yourself. What are we celebrating? Brunch, of course.

The Brique French Toastery World Famous Brique French Toast Kit is available on Goldbelly in options of a 4-pack for $69.95, 8-pack for $119.95 or a 12-pack for $169.95.

So, yes, we can smell what the Rock’s been cooking. And it’s delicious and cinnamony!

