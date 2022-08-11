I Tried The Rock’s Cheat Day French Toast And It’s Just As Good As He Says

A few years ago, The Rock posted an impressive Instagram video of his favorite brunch. When you work out as hard as he does, it makes sense that you would be pretty hungry post-exercise. And this was a big meal. It didn’t consist only of giant slabs of bread, but that bread was then topped with classics like peanut butter, maple syrup and whipped cream – and all that just happened to be infused with his own Teremana Tequila.