What Does Coca-Cola Dreamland Taste Like?
What do dreams taste like? Coca-Cola says it has an answer.
Coca-Cola has been cooking up some head-scratching, limited-edition flavors this year, from bottles that tasted supposedly like outer space (Starlight) to another that channeled the flavor of pixels (Sugar Byte). Plus, a flavor by Marshmello comprised of some of the artist’s favorite foods – a blend of watermelon, strawberry and Coca-Cola.
Coke still has one more trick up its sleeve, with its final limited release of the year, called Dreamworld – a flavor inspired by the fun and whimsy of dreams. But what does a dream taste like, you may wonder?
Well, much like pixels or space, we’re not quite sure. But Coca-Cola sent us an advance taste, and we’re here to report that it tastes like the Coke Zero we know and love but with a peach note to it. The peach essence is subtle though, almost like, dare we say … a dream? There’s also a slight tropical feel to it, which makes sense. That’s where we are in our fantasies, too.
The new Coca-Cola Dreamworld will be available in both original and zero-sugar options nationwide and in Canada beginning on August 15.
“Our latest Coca-Cola Creation brings us into a world filled with fantastic, surreal technicolor,” said Oana Vlad, Senior Director, Global Brand Strategy at The Coca-Cola Company, in a statement to the media. “We hope people fall in love with Dreamworld – both in terms of its fantasy flavor and the entire Dreamworld experience, which offers a magical ride into the boundless world of our imaginations.”
The optical illusions are part of a larger campaign that involves a digital wearable collection where people can try on fun-fantastical looks digitally using a QR code on the Coca-Cola Dreamworld can or bottle. There will also be an AR Music Experience in collaboration with Tomorrowland with an avatar DJ spinning tracks, and the opportunity to win Dreamworld-inspired prizes.
Will you be picking up a bottle of Dreamland?
