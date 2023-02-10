Recipes
Coca-Cola Releases New Abstractly Named Flavor, Move, with Rosalía

Here’s how it tastes.

February 10, 2023
By: Aly Walansky

Photo by: RODRIGO LOZOYA/Getty Images

RODRIGO LOZOYA/Getty Images

Coca-Cola has been dropping a series of unique flavors and collabs recently, from Starlight to Dreamworld. It makes sense then that their latest limited-edition Coca-Cola Creations flavor, Move, would also be related to the stars. A music star, that is!

The latest Coca-Cola Creations flavor was created in collaboration with Grammy-award winning artist, Rosalia, and like the powerhouse artist it was created for, the new limited-edition flavor is sure to get noticed. The drink is packaged in a contrasting design that features illustrations that Rosalia hand-drew while tasting the new Coca-Cola Move flavor.

"Transformation as a means of self-expression is powerful and resonant for today’s generation, and music is the universal language for transformation" says Oana Vlad, Senior Director, Global Strategy at The Coca-Cola Company in a press release. "Partnering with the inspirational and genre-defying Rosalia to bring to life our latest drop under Coca-Cola Creations has been a blast and has broken new ground for Coca-Cola Creations. We hope our collective fans will love this drink!"

In conjunction with the release, Rosalia is dropping something of her own an exclusive, new single titled "Lie Like You Love Me" which was inspired by Coca-Cola Move.

"I’m so excited for this co-created drink launch with Coca-Cola. I hope everybody enjoys this journey of music, flavors and creation as I did. I had a lot of fun creating LLYLM and this collaboration with Coke," says the Grammy Award-winning artist.

The new flavor is sure to, well, move taste buds as well. The Food Network editorial team got an early taste. Editor Maggie Wong found the taste to "shift through Coca-Cola, pineapple and coconut, with a bit of spice and even bitterness. I love that it’s not overly sweet." Editorial Intern Janae McKenzie found the taste to "exist at the intersection of a marshmallow and a Dr Pepper."

Coca-Cola Move will be available in the U.S. and in Canada, beginning Monday, February 20 in both regular and zero sugar options.

