Dunkaroos Releases New Flavor: Orange Sherbet

The limited-edition flavor pairs the brand’s classic vanilla cookies with “indulgent orange sherbet frosting.”

August 24, 2022
By: Amy Reiter

Related To:

Snack

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Dunkaroos

Photo courtesy of Dunkaroos

’90s kids snack alert! Dunkaroos has launched a brand-new, never-before-released, limited-edition flavor: Dunkaroos Orange Sherbet Frosting.

Billed as “perfect for summer,” Dunkaroos Orange Sherbet Frosting pairs the brand’s vanilla cookies with “indulgent orange sherbet frosting” and promises to "bring the fun back in snacking.”

“ORANGE you glad we’re launching a new flavor?” the brand tweeted ahead of the retro-brand’s recent release. The answer — on both Twitter and Instagram — was generally positive.

“Yum!!” wrote one commenter.

“Whoot whoot,” exclaimed another.

“Omg I need this,” a third chimed in.

“This is the best news I have heard literally this year!” yet another Dunkaroos fan enthused.

To be fair, at least one commenter was nonplussed about this fresh take on a classic, writing, “I don’t know how I feel about this…”

After initially hitting the market in 1992, Dunkaroos were discontinued in the U.S. in 2012. In response to a clamor from fans (including Kim Kardashian), General Mills reintroduced the lunchbox staple in 2020 — starting with the vanilla flavor (vanilla frosting + vanilla frosting with rainbow sprinkles), which sparked major excitement.

The brand followed with the re-release of chocolate Dunkaroos (vanilla cookies + chocolate frosting) in the summer of 2021. It also launched Dunkaroos cereal, frosting, pancake mix, sugar cookie mix and cookie dough along the way. There’s also now a line of Go-Gurt Dunkaroos, with cookies you can dunk in different flavors of low-fat yogurt, instead of frosting.

Individually packaged for “on-the-go-dunking” ease and priced at $2.39, Dunkaroos Orange Sherbet Frosting is now available for a limited time at 7-Eleven and Speedway locations across the U.S., as well as at select grocery retailers.

And remember, adult Dunkaroos fans, you no longer have to beg your parents to buy them.

