Mustard Skittles Will Take You on a Confusing-Yet-Somehow-Makes-Perfect-Sense Flavor Journey

Look for a yellow vintage bus a.k.a. The Mustard Mobile if you want a taste. It’ll be making various stops around the country. On Monday, July 31, it will be found in Atlanta at Ponce City Market (675 North Avenue NE); on Wednesday, August 2, it will be in Washington D.C. at City Center | 825 10th St NW); and on Saturday, August 5 (which is actually National Mustard Day), it will be in New York City at Hudson River Park (555 12th Ave). For those who can’t stop by these pop ups, there’ll also be an online sweepstakes for free packs through August 5 at Frenchs.com/MustardSkittles.