Mustard Skittles Will Take You on a Confusing-Yet-Somehow-Makes-Perfect-Sense Flavor Journey
We got an advance taste of the candy’s limited-edition collaboration with French’s.
Mustard is a classic condiment for our hot dogs and pastrami sandwiches, but fans of this topping tend to get pretty creative. From mustard ice cream to mustard buns, we’ve seen all sorts of wild mashups in the past few years, all geared toward those who really love mustard.
August 5 is National Mustard Day and it’s fair to say brands and restaurants nationwide will be trying to do something involving mustard that will be simultaneously buzzworthy and delicious. But perhaps the most interesting take of all is French’s and Skittles’ collaboration that no one saw coming.
French’s and Skittles have teamed up to create a mustard-inspired flavor of Skittles. This tangy, limited-edition yellow variety will be available in fun-sized packs distributed for free at pop-ups in various cities as well as be part of an online sweepstakes, but will not be sold in stores.
“From Mustard Ice Cream to last year’s viral Mustard Donuts, this year marks the fifth time French’s has gone all out with unique, flavorful innovations to celebrate National Mustard Day. With the yellow holiday landing on August 5, we knew we had to outdo ourselves,” says Valda Coryat, North America Vice President of Marketing for McCormick & Company in a press release. “We are thrilled to collaborate with Skittles to deliver our beloved Classic Yellow Mustard tang in a new, fun way to French’s and Skittles fans alike.”
Food Network had the opportunity to get an advance taste of the Mustard Skittles, and it was indeed a mustard-forward experience. It first tastes like a typical Skittle. But then a second later, it hits you with that unmistakable tangy, savory flavor. The flavor notes are absolutely there ... and it totally works (in an oddly confusing way that we’re not against!).
Look for a yellow vintage bus a.k.a. The Mustard Mobile if you want a taste. It’ll be making various stops around the country. On Monday, July 31, it will be found in Atlanta at Ponce City Market (675 North Avenue NE); on Wednesday, August 2, it will be in Washington D.C. at City Center | 825 10th St NW); and on Saturday, August 5 (which is actually National Mustard Day), it will be in New York City at Hudson River Park (555 12th Ave). For those who can’t stop by these pop ups, there’ll also be an online sweepstakes for free packs through August 5 at Frenchs.com/MustardSkittles.
Well, one thing is for sure: These tangy candies will really be rather on-the-nose as a nosh option at cookouts this summer!
Related Content: