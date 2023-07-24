This ‘Perpetual Stew’ Has Been Cooking for 45 Days and Counting

On July 20, the last night Rauwerda posted on the perpetual stew website before taking a break for vacation (someone else is minding the stew; the stew party will resume on August 6, 2023 at Fermi Playground in Brooklyn, RSVP here; it’s fine to show up alone), she wrote, in what feels like a marker of how far the perpetual stew has come, “We had three people named Stu/Stew at the last stew night — so many guests of honor that we ran out of crowns. Didn’t run out of stew, though.”