Barbecue Sauce Gets the Barbie Treatment

The vegan mayo-barbecue sauce mashup is Barbie pink.

April 15, 2024
By: Amy Reiter

Photo by: SIMON M PHOTO/Photo courtesy of Heinz

SIMON M PHOTO/Photo courtesy of Heinz

The Barbiecore craze is not over. In fact, it’s expanding into new areas. Specifically, sauce.

Heinz has teamed up with Mattel to launch a limited-edition sauce inspired by everyone’s favorite fashion doll-turned -movie-icon: Heinz Classic Barbiecue Sauce now exists.

The new sauce, launched in celebration of the Barbie brand’s 65th anniversary, is a pink vegan mayo with barbecue sauce that gets its signature Barbie-blush hue from beetroot extract. With a smoky flavor, the sauce can be used as a salad dressing or a burger condiment and is, the brands say, “the perfect addition to your spring/summer menu.”

A few months ago, Heinz asked its fans on Instagram if it should make this “dream” sauce a reality. The response was emphatically in favor.

“Omg yes pls make this happen …” wrote one commenter.

“If you make it happen I'll dye my hair bright pink,” another vowed.

As a result, the sauce debuts today, April 15, in the U.K. and Spain — though the company teases that it “may be available in other territories in the future.” So don’t despair, stateside sauce-loving Barbie fans, the answer to “What was it made for?” may soon include your enjoyment, too.

“After seeing the reaction this sauce brought to our fans on social media, we knew we had to make it a reality,” Thiago Rapp, director of taste elevation at Heinz, says in a press release. “We’re thrilled to be able to bring this iconic partnership with Mattel to life.”

"Last summer, we worked quickly with Heinz to bring to life the prospect of a Heinz Classic Barbiecue Sauce in digital form, so it’s now so exciting to be able to put the physical product into our kitchen cupboards,” adds Ruth Henriquez, head of consumer products, publishing and LBE at Mattel EMEA. “We can’t wait for fans to enjoy this delicious and unique product.”

A first drop of 5,000 bottles will be available via heinztohome.co.uk. Run — do not walk — on your flat feet to get them. But if you don't get a bottle in that first run, you’ll have other opportunities. More bottles will be sold at Tesco stores throughout the U.K. starting April 17. In May, availability will expand to other retailers, including Ocado, at a price point of £3.39 ($4.22).

