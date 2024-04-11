Recipes
Trending Recipes
Beauty Photo of Radishes with Smoked Butter ,as seen on Girl Meets Farm, Season 4.
Radishes with Smoked Butter
Food Network Kitchen's Eggplant Matzo Lasagna.
Eggplant Matzo Lasagna
Sugar Snap Pea Salad with Prosciutto
Food Network Kitchen’s The Most Lemony Lemon Bar of All-Time, as seen on Food Network.
The Most-Lemony Lemon Bar of All Time
Penne with Baby Artichokes, Black Olives and Peas
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
24 in 24: Last Chef Standing
Wildcard Kitchen
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Valerie Bertinelli
Guy Fieri
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
Is There Anything to ‘Oatzempic?’
The Secret to Perfectly Frosting a Cake Is in Your Microwave
10 Can’t-Miss Deals for The Solar Eclipse
Currently Obsessed With...
Subway Is Bottling Its Signature Sauces for You To Use in Everything
OXO Just Released Its Own Stanley Tumbler Dupe
Shop
What's New
9 Best Spatulas of 2024, Tested and Reviewed
21 Graduation Gift Ideas for the Class of 2024
Toast to Spring with Le Creuset's Newest Collection and Colorway
7 Best Travel Mugs of 2024, Tested and Reviewed
28 Best Gift Ideas for Teachers
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for Your Chance to Win $5,000

The Name of This TikToker’s Homemade Snack Will Make You Giggle

What are “chippy boys,” anyway?

April 11, 2024
By: Sabrina Choudhary

Related To:

Blue Cheese Cheese Chips Snack

167439679

Photo by: FotoSpeedy/Getty

FotoSpeedy/Getty

Are you in need of a new salty snack with a certain je ne sais quoi? An easy, customizable way to treat yourself after a long day? Look no further. Toronto-based TikTok creator Kaelah (@kaelahe) has inspired her followers with her favorite late-night craving: chippy boys, as she and her husband call them.

The recipe is super simple. Spread a layer of kettle-cooked potato chips across a small sheet pan or square baking dish. Break up pieces of gorgonzola and top the chips, then toast in the oven until the cheese is melted and the chips are beginning to brown. Generously drizzle the whole thing with balsamic glaze, then toss it all up and serve in a large bowl. Share (or don’t).

@kaelahe

♬ original sound - Kaelah 🩷

We already think balsamic and gorgonzola are a perfect pairing, but it’s understandably not for everyone. If you’re not a blue cheese fan, you could substitute feta or goat cheese. Feel free to play around with different types of balsamic glaze as well. Kaelah’s favorite is Nonna Pia's Strawberry Fig balsamic glaze, but any flavor will do.

Commenters have recommended all sorts of tweaks, from adding scallions, green apple chunks or bacon bits, to spicing things up with buffalo sauce instead of balsamic glaze. They even nudged Kaelah to try a dessert version made with toasted marshmallows and a drizzle of milk chocolate sauce. She prefers the savory version over the sweet, but it goes to show that the chippy boy possibilities are endless.

@kaelahe CHIPPY BOYZ DUPEEEE /// I cant find the original comment but I just had to try bc its all ive been thinking about for dayssss #chippyboy #chippyboyz ♬ original sound - Kaelah 🩷

Related Content:

7 Best Cookie Sheets and Sheet Pans of 2024, Tested and Reviewed

If You’re Going To Make a Crookie Yourself, Be Sure To Use This Type of Cookie Dough

Is There Anything More Sacred Than a Diet Coke Break?

Next Up

50 Late-Night Snacks

Find a new way to satisfy your midnight cravings.

What Are Pork Rinds?

And how exactly are they made?

Best 5 After-School Snack Recipes

Class Act: Healthy Snack Ideas to Bring to School

Help your little ones and their classmates snack smarter this year.

Everything You Need to Create a Beautiful Pastel Snack Board

We have you covered, from the best boards to buy to the sweetest treats to arrange on top.

7 Cakes You'll Love to Snack On

Because you don’t need a special occasion to eat cake.

5 Treats You Should Make for a Drive-In Movie

One cannot (and should not) watch a movie without snacks.

Is Peanut Butter Good for You?

Find out whether or not you should... go nuts.

A Fresh Take on Canada’s Top-Selling Ruffles Chip Flavor Comes to the U.S.

Lay’s Kettle Cooked Ruffles All Dressed-flavored potato chips is the mashup you never knew you needed.

Attention, Gamers: Doritos Is Using AI to Cancel Chip-Crunch Noise

Doritos Silent, a free new PC software, blocks the sound of your snack.

On TV

Beat Bobby Flay

1:30pm | 12:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

2:30pm | 1:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

3:30pm | 2:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

4:30pm | 3:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

5:30pm | 4:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

6:30pm | 5:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

7:30pm | 6:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

8:30pm | 7:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

9:30pm | 8:30c
On Tonight
On Tonight

Beat Bobby Flay

10pm | 9c

Beat Bobby Flay

10:30pm | 9:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

11:30pm | 10:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

12:30am | 11:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

1:30am | 12:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

2:30am | 1:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

3:30am | 2:30c

What's New

9 Best Spatulas of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Apr 11, 2024

By: Taylor Murray

21 Graduation Gift Ideas for the Class of 2024 Apr 10, 2024

By: Michelle Baricevic and Julia Morlino

Toast to Spring with Le Creuset's Newest Collection and Colorway Apr 5, 2024

By: Allison Russo

7 Best Travel Mugs of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Apr 7, 2024

By: Layla Khoury-Hanold

28 Best Gift Ideas for Teachers Apr 7, 2024

By: Erica Finamore

20 Mother's Day Gift Baskets for Food Lovers Apr 4, 2024

By: Samantha Lande

Celebrate Eid with Our Place's Limited-Edition Always Pan Mar 29, 2024

By: Allison Russo

What to Buy During Walmart's Super Spring Savings Event Apr 4, 2024

By: Allison Russo

6 Best Portable Grills of 2024, According to Experts Apr 7, 2024

By: Sharon Franke

The Best Patio Dining Sets for Every Style & Budget in 2024 Apr 7, 2024

By: Maria Conti

5 Best Charcoal Grills of 2024, According to Experts Apr 2, 2024

By: Sharon Franke

5 Best Gas Grills of 2024, According to Experts Apr 1, 2024

By: Sharon Franke

7 Best Cookie Sheets and Sheet Pans of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Apr 7, 2024

By: Rachel Trujillo

5 Best Mandoline Slicers of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Apr 7, 2024

By: Taylor Murray

The Best Ways to Save on Groceries During Amazon's Big Spring Sale Mar 25, 2024

By: Allison Russo

The Best Kitchen Deals from Amazon's Big Spring Sale Mar 25, 2024

By: Allison Russo

This Pro-Level Knife Sharpener Is My Favorite Way to Sharpen Knives Apr 7, 2024

By: Heath Goldman

12 Chocolate Bunnies Your Easter Basket Needs This Year Mar 22, 2024

By: Brittany Loggins and T.K. Brady

The Best Outdoor Storage Cabinets for Grilling and Backyard Entertaining Apr 7, 2024

By: Maria Conti

MacKenzie-Childs Unveils New Rosy Check Collection Mar 21, 2024

By: Allison Russo

44 Gifts for Mom That Show How Much You Care Apr 10, 2024

By: Taylor Murray

5 Best Stainless Steel Skillets of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Apr 7, 2024

By: Taylor Murray and Sarah Zorn

26 Mother's Day Food Gifts All the Moms in Your Life Will Love Mar 29, 2024

By: Allison Russo, Samantha Lande and Lambeth Hochwald

Our Honest Review of Made In's Stainless Clad Cookware Mar 15, 2024

By: Taylor Murray

20 Unique and Delicious Easter Baskets Made for Adults Mar 22, 2024

By: Joey Skladany

7 Best Dinnerware Sets of 2024, According to Experts Mar 15, 2024

By: Sharon Franke

The Best Kitchen Tools and Gadgets on Amazon, According to Shoppers Mar 14, 2024

By: Morgan Faulkner

15 Beautiful Seder Plates for Passover Mar 29, 2024

By: Samantha Lande

3 Best Vegetable Peelers of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Mar 15, 2024

By: Beth Lipton

4 Best Single-Serve Coffeemakers of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Mar 14, 2024

By: Joelle Battista

Related Pages