The Name of This TikToker’s Homemade Snack Will Make You Giggle
What are “chippy boys,” anyway?
Are you in need of a new salty snack with a certain je ne sais quoi? An easy, customizable way to treat yourself after a long day? Look no further. Toronto-based TikTok creator Kaelah (@kaelahe) has inspired her followers with her favorite late-night craving: chippy boys, as she and her husband call them.
The recipe is super simple. Spread a layer of kettle-cooked potato chips across a small sheet pan or square baking dish. Break up pieces of gorgonzola and top the chips, then toast in the oven until the cheese is melted and the chips are beginning to brown. Generously drizzle the whole thing with balsamic glaze, then toss it all up and serve in a large bowl. Share (or don’t).
We already think balsamic and gorgonzola are a perfect pairing, but it’s understandably not for everyone. If you’re not a blue cheese fan, you could substitute feta or goat cheese. Feel free to play around with different types of balsamic glaze as well. Kaelah’s favorite is Nonna Pia's Strawberry Fig balsamic glaze, but any flavor will do.
Commenters have recommended all sorts of tweaks, from adding scallions, green apple chunks or bacon bits, to spicing things up with buffalo sauce instead of balsamic glaze. They even nudged Kaelah to try a dessert version made with toasted marshmallows and a drizzle of milk chocolate sauce. She prefers the savory version over the sweet, but it goes to show that the chippy boy possibilities are endless.
@kaelahe CHIPPY BOYZ DUPEEEE /// I cant find the original comment but I just had to try bc its all ive been thinking about for dayssss #chippyboy #chippyboyz ♬ original sound - Kaelah
