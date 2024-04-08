Recipes
Trending Recipes
Beauty Photo of Radishes with Smoked Butter ,as seen on Girl Meets Farm, Season 4.
Radishes with Smoked Butter
Food Network Kitchen's Eggplant Matzo Lasagna.
Eggplant Matzo Lasagna
Sugar Snap Pea Salad with Prosciutto
Food Network Kitchen’s The Most Lemony Lemon Bar of All-Time, as seen on Food Network.
The Most-Lemony Lemon Bar of All Time
Penne with Baby Artichokes, Black Olives and Peas
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
24 in 24: Last Chef Standing
Wildcard Kitchen
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Valerie Bertinelli
Guy Fieri
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
The Secret to Perfectly Frosting a Cake Is in Your Microwave
10 Can’t-Miss Deals for The Solar Eclipse
Wendy’s Is Giving Out Cards for Free Breakfast Sandwiches for a Year
Currently Obsessed With...
Subway Is Bottling Its Signature Sauces for You To Use in Everything
OXO Just Released Its Own Stanley Tumbler Dupe
Shop
What's New
Toast to Spring with Le Creuset's Newest Collection and Colorway
7 Best Travel Mugs of 2024, Tested and Reviewed
28 Best Gift Ideas for Teachers
20 Mother's Day Gift Baskets for Food Lovers
Celebrate Eid with Our Place's Limited-Edition Always Pan
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for Your Chance to Win $5,000

The Secret to Perfectly Frosting a Cake Is in Your Microwave

This simple TikTok hack could seriously level up your cake decorating skills.

April 08, 2024
By: Adam Campbell-Schmitt

598079035

Photo by: Jonathan Knowles/Getty Images

Jonathan Knowles/Getty Images

We’ve all been victims of baking fails. You try your best to recreate something you saw in a photo, on TV, or popping up on your feed only to realize that, without the proper tools, it’s going to look less chic, more shabby. Luckily, when it comes to decorating cakes, one key piece of equipment you may not have invested in is already sitting in your microwave.

Firstly, if you’re not familiar with Brunch With Babs, the social media star and self-described “internet mom/grandma you didn’t know you needed” it’s time to add her to your feed. She’s got plenty of helpful tips, advice and recipes. In a recent TikTok post, Babs shared how she turned a unremarkable store-bought cake into an Easter-ready robin’s egg-themed showstopper by simply scraping off and reusing the frosting. If that doesn’t quite blow your mind, the hack Babs reveals about halfway into the video will.

@brunchwithbabs Robin Egg Cake 🪺 Need something beautiful for your Easter table? Turn a store bought cake into something truly noteworthy in under 20 minutes! AND if you choose to make your own cake remember my cookbook Celebrate with Babs has many to choose from including my carrot cake on pg 94 📖 XO Babs INGREDIENTS: Store bought or homemade cake (any size - cupcakes work too!) White store bought or homemade frosting 10 drops blue food coloring 2 drops green food coloring ½ cup sweetened coconut, toasted 2 tsp cocoa powder 4 tsp vanilla extract Chocolate candy mini-eggs INSTRUCTIONS: Start with a cold cake. Remove all of the decorations if using a store bought cake. Mix the food coloring into the frosting until you reach your desired blue. Frost cake over white frosting with robin's egg blue frosting. Mix together vanilla and cocoa powder to create mixture for speckles. To make speckles, dip a paintbrush or pastry brush into cocoa mixture and using your fingers, flick bits of cocoa mixture all over the cake. To create the nest, make a small well of frosting in the middle of the cake and mound toasted coconut on top of the frosting mound. Place the eggs in nest - you can speckle eggs before putting them in the nest if you want 🪺 #easter #easterdessert #happyeaster ♬ original sound - Babs

While professional bakers use spinning cake stands or turntables to smoothly and efficiently work their way around a round cake, amateur or occasional bakers might not have one of those handy. Then again, they just might. “Here’s a grandma tip,” Babs offers. “If you don’t have a lazy susan for frosting your cake, use the one from your microwave. Just put it on your table or even your cake stand for easy frosting.” Indeed, the glass plate is sturdy (and easily washable), while the wheeled ring underneath will spin perfectly on a smooth countertop. No wonder the video has over 1.3 million views on TikTok and a whopping 2.9 million views on Instagram.

This forehead-smackingly genius hack perfectly complements our step-by-step guide to frosting a cake. (We set the cake on an upside-down cake pan to make it easier to move and turn on your work surface.) Then apply a thin crumb coat layer of frosting and chill the cake before applying a second, decorative layer. You’ll still want an offset spatula to spread the frosting instead of a knife, but another piece of standard silverware — a spoon — is perfect for making those fancy swirls and swoops on top.

Combine that with Babs’ tip and maybe your homemade cakes won’t look so shabby after all!

Related Content:

If You’re Going To Make a Crookie Yourself, Be Sure To Use This Type of Cookie Dough

5 Best Cake Pans of 2024, Tested and Reviewed

25 Chocolate Cakes That'll Make You Go Back for a Second Slice

Next Up

This Costco-Themed Birthday Cake Is So Dang Cute

A self-taught cake artist’s latest creation is going viral on TikTok.

How Do Those Burn Away Cakes Work, Exactly?

All over TikTok, people are setting fire to the top of cakes to reveal messages and images beneath. But what in the world are they burning?

This Publix Birthday Cake Misunderstanding Will Make Your Day

One bakery employee took a set of cake decorating instructions all too literally.

Hostess Launches Meltamors, The First Snack It Explicitly Suggests Microwaving

While people have already been microwaving baked goods for a few seconds before eating – just ’cause – Hostess created a lava cake-like snack that’s designed for it.

Crumbl Launches ‘Cookie Journal’ For Fans to Rate and Review Every Flavor That’s Ever Existed

Now it’s even easier to keep track of everyone’s most (and least) loved Crumbl cookies.

The One Hack You Need to Bake Extra-Light Cakes

Never worry about dense desserts again.

The $1 (Or Less) Baking Tool Christina Tosi Always Keeps on Hand

The Milk Bar founder says when it comes to this baking staple, the cheaper, the better.

’90s Kid-Drink SunnyD Is Growing Up

Say hello to SunnyD Vodka Seltzer.

Aldi’s Holiday Advent Calendars Return November 2

In addition to the fan-favorite wine and beer calendars, you can expect to find new ones with hot sauce and candles.

Chipotle Brings Back Its Most Requested Menu Item Once Again

The fan-favorite protein, Carne Asada, was last seen in 2020.

On TV

Girl Meets Farm

8:30am | 7:30c

Girl Meets Farm

9:30am | 8:30c

The Kitchen

10am | 9c

The Kitchen

11am | 10c

The Kitchen

12pm | 11c

Beat Bobby Flay

4:30pm | 3:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

5:30pm | 4:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

6:30pm | 5:30c
On Tonight
On Tonight

Alex vs America

10pm | 9c

What's New

Toast to Spring with Le Creuset's Newest Collection and Colorway Apr 5, 2024

By: Allison Russo

7 Best Travel Mugs of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Apr 7, 2024

By: Layla Khoury-Hanold

28 Best Gift Ideas for Teachers Apr 7, 2024

By: Erica Finamore

20 Mother's Day Gift Baskets for Food Lovers Apr 4, 2024

By: Samantha Lande

Celebrate Eid with Our Place's Limited-Edition Always Pan Mar 29, 2024

By: Allison Russo

What to Buy During Walmart's Super Spring Savings Event Apr 4, 2024

By: Allison Russo

6 Best Portable Grills of 2024, According to Experts Apr 7, 2024

By: Sharon Franke

The Best Patio Dining Sets for Every Style & Budget in 2024 Apr 7, 2024

By: Maria Conti

5 Best Charcoal Grills of 2024, According to Experts Apr 2, 2024

By: Sharon Franke

5 Best Gas Grills of 2024, According to Experts Apr 1, 2024

By: Sharon Franke

7 Best Cookie Sheets and Sheet Pans of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Apr 7, 2024

By: Rachel Trujillo

5 Best Mandoline Slicers of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Apr 7, 2024

By: Taylor Murray

The Best Ways to Save on Groceries During Amazon's Big Spring Sale Mar 25, 2024

By: Allison Russo

The Best Kitchen Deals from Amazon's Big Spring Sale Mar 25, 2024

By: Allison Russo

This Pro-Level Knife Sharpener Is My Favorite Way to Sharpen Knives Apr 7, 2024

By: Heath Goldman

12 Chocolate Bunnies Your Easter Basket Needs This Year Mar 22, 2024

By: Brittany Loggins and T.K. Brady

The Best Outdoor Storage Cabinets for Grilling and Backyard Entertaining Apr 7, 2024

By: Maria Conti

MacKenzie-Childs Unveils New Rosy Check Collection Mar 21, 2024

By: Allison Russo

42 Gifts for Mom That Show How Much You Care Apr 7, 2024

By: Taylor Murray

5 Best Stainless Steel Skillets of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Apr 7, 2024

By: Taylor Murray and Sarah Zorn

26 Mother's Day Food Gifts All the Moms in Your Life Will Love Mar 29, 2024

By: Allison Russo, Samantha Lande and Lambeth Hochwald

Our Honest Review of Made In's Stainless Clad Cookware Mar 15, 2024

By: Taylor Murray

20 Unique and Delicious Easter Baskets Made for Adults Mar 22, 2024

By: Joey Skladany

7 Best Dinnerware Sets of 2024, According to Experts Mar 15, 2024

By: Sharon Franke

The Best Kitchen Tools and Gadgets on Amazon, According to Shoppers Mar 14, 2024

By: Morgan Faulkner

15 Beautiful Seder Plates for Passover Mar 29, 2024

By: Samantha Lande

3 Best Vegetable Peelers of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Mar 15, 2024

By: Beth Lipton

4 Best Single-Serve Coffeemakers of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Mar 14, 2024

By: Joelle Battista

This Oprah-Approved Kitchen Brand Is Having a Major Sale Mar 13, 2024

By: Allison Russo

20 Ready-to-Gift Easter Baskets for Kids You Can Buy Online Mar 12, 2024

By: Morayo Ogunbayo and Allison Russo

Related Pages