The Secret to Perfectly Frosting a Cake Is in Your Microwave

While professional bakers use spinning cake stands or turntables to smoothly and efficiently work their way around a round cake, amateur or occasional bakers might not have one of those handy. Then again, they just might. “Here’s a grandma tip,” Babs offers. “If you don’t have a lazy susan for frosting your cake, use the one from your microwave. Just put it on your table or even your cake stand for easy frosting.” Indeed, the glass plate is sturdy (and easily washable), while the wheeled ring underneath will spin perfectly on a smooth countertop. No wonder the video has over 1.3 million views on TikTok and a whopping 2.9 million views on Instagram.