If You’re Going To Make a Crookie Yourself, Be Sure To Use This Type of Cookie Dough
Chocolate chip cookie-fied croissants from France are all the rage on TikTok. But if you can’t make it there, here’s a tip from our test kitchen for making it at home.
We have to brag for a second: We saw this one coming. Food Network’s culinary editors predicted that remixed French pastries would be one of the top trends this year. A decade after the cronut, there’s a new hybrid croissant on the block.
The crookie, a mashup of a croissant and a chocolate chip cookie, made its way onto Boulangerie Louvard’s menu in Paris in December. Now, dessert lovers around the world are clamoring to try it.
I was very intrigued by this croissant-cookie hybrid and they actually have managed to pull it off! 🥐 The centre is nice and gooey, but the outside is crispy. Even better if you manage to score one fresh from the oven!
It’s okay to be skeptical. Yes, croissants and chocolate chip cookies are perhaps two of the greatest baked goods ever invented, but is the combination more than the sum of its parts?
Fans say it is. The crookie is rich and buttery but not overly sweet. The texture is the highlight: crispy, flaky pastry on the outside and ooey gooey dough on the inside.
Home cooks and bakeries from Brisbane to Boston are making copycat versions of the treat. The basic recipe is slicing open a croissant, filling and topping it with cookie dough, then baking until crispy on the outside and soft in the center. Both ingredients can be made from scratch or store-bought.
Ingredients: Croissant 1/2 cup melted butter 1/2 cup brown sugar 1/4 cup white sugar 1 egg 1 tsp vanilla 180g All Purpose floure 1/4 tsp baking soda 1/4 tsp baking powder 1/4 tsp salt 1/2 cup dark chocolate chips Bake on Preheated oven (180C) for 18 minutes.
Ready to give it a shot? We asked Food Network test kitchen’s lead recipe developer, Amanda Neal, for tips on recreating the crookie yourself. Her best piece of advice is to use premade cookie dough.
“I would suggest purchasing ready-to-eat raw cookie dough,” she says. “Edible cookie dough can be baked or eaten straight from the jar because there's no raw egg and the flour has been heated to a certain temperature to eliminate any food- borne illnesses. This will ensure that even if the cookie dough doesn’t bake through and heat all the way through, it’s still safe to eat!”
Other than that, get creative!
“It seems like chocolate chip cookie dough is the most popular, but I would imagine any flavor would work for this preparation, such as sugar cookie dough, M&M’s cookie dough, or even snickerdoodle dough,” she says. “The possibilities seem endless.”
