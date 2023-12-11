Food Network Predicts the Biggest Food Trends of 2024

Maybe you call it fusion, or that word makes you cringe. Either way, culinary sensibilities that blend global and biographical influences and ingredients are changing the ways Americans think and talk about food. Hailed as the rebirth of New American food by Bon Appetit, third-culture cuisine celebrates the plurality of American identities. Look for it in cookbooks like Indian-ish, Learning Korean, Black Rican Vegan, Made in Taiwan, Kung Food and I am From Here; at restaurants like Kau Ba in Houston and C is for Charlie in New York City; and on TV, where, in 2023, 2 Girls Jamaican Tacos competed on season 16 of The Great Food Truck Race. Third-culture ideals are hitting supermarkets and DTC shopping carts, too. There's Malai, a Brooklyn-based ice cream brand that features South Asian ingredients; Paro’s Pakistani American meal kits inspired by its millennial founder’s mom’s recipes; plus, products from companies like Omsom, Sanzo and more.