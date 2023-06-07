Coca-Cola’s Newest Flavor ‘Ultimate’ Tastes Like Leveling Up
The flavor is inspired by League of Legends +XP points — though, we’re still pretty confused about what that’s supposed to taste like.
Coca-Cola has gotten pretty trippy as of late with its limited-edition flavors. From spacey Starlight (whatever that means, we’re still not entirely certain), to inspired Dreamworld, everything has been feeling abstract and other-worldly. But, it seems, we have not seen anything just yet. Because Coca-Cola’s next flavor is truly of another world altogether.
For the latest in an array of limited-edition Coca-Cola Creations flavors, the company is partnering with Riot Games, the developer and publisher of League of Legends, to create a flavor inspired by the world of gaming.
Launching June 7, Coca-Cola Ultimate is expected to recreate the taste of an experience point (+XP), and will feel familiar to fans of the League of Legends world.
We got an advance taste of the drink, and it’s a super mellow, citrus-peachy flavor that seems to fade quickly off the tongue.
To bring the synergy to a meta level, those who try out the in-game and digital experiences will be able to see themselves in their “Ultimate” form.
“We’re excited for players to taste the new +XP flavor, a unique and bespoke collaboration with Coca-Cola, a globally recognized brand loved by millions,” says David Mulhall, Head of Business Development and Partnerships at Riot Games, in a press statement. “They share many of the player-focused values we have at Riot, and we are honored to be the first gaming collaboration for Coca-Cola Creations.”
Those who play League of Legends will be able to unlock limited-edition Ultimate emotes in-game beginning June 7 through July 18. Additionally, players can scan the QR code on a bottle or can of Ultimate, and be transported to the Coca-Cola Creations Hub, where there is an assortment of customizable, digital experiences.
