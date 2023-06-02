Recipes
Recipe of the Day
Strawberry Cobbler
Strawberry Cobbler
Trending Recipes
Food Network Kitchen’s Jammy Tomato Toast with Eggs and Avocado, as seen on Food Network.
Jammy Tomato Toast with Eggs and Avocado
Food Network Kitchen’s Rainbow Bundt Cake.
Rainbow Bundt Cake
Old Bay Marinated and Grilled Shrimp
Old Bay Marinated and Grilled Shrimp
Grilled Sausage and Pepper Heroes
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
Summer Baking Championship
Ciao House
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Valerie Bertinelli
Guy Fieri
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
Why Is Starbucks Changing the Ice in Its Drinks?
Boiled Eggs with Cottage Cheese on a Toasted Slice of Brown Bread
This Is the Very Best Cottage Cheese (and I've Tried Most of Them)
I Tried TikTok’s Frozen Sour Strips Hack – And It Didn’t Exactly Deliver
Currently Obsessed With...
Velveeta and Compartés Team Up to Release Velveeta-Infused Chocolate Truffles
Crumbl Launches ‘Cookie Journal’ For Fans to Rate and Review Every Flavor That’s Ever Existed
Shop
What's New
20 Father’s Day Food Gift Baskets You Can Ship
Our Honest Review of Ninja's New 12-in-1 Double Oven
Drew Barrymore’s Cookware Line Just Added a “Hero Pan”
Close up male bartender hands making Baileys cocktail with ice and pouring to glass from bar shaker
30 Best Gifts for Cocktail Lovers, According to a Spirits Expert
Young father and daughter cooking together at home. Tokyo Japan
The 20 Best Last-Minute Father's Day Gifts
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for Your Chance to Win $10,000
Tour the Sleek and Modern Kitchen from Smart Home 2023
HGTV Smart Home 2023 in Santa Fe, NM
Enter for Your Chance to Win Smart Home 2023

This Distillery Is So Proud of Their Gin, They Found a Way To Wear It

Is gin-scented 'Sylvan Mist' your next signature fragrance?

Keep in mind: Price and stock could change after publish date, and we may make money from these affiliate links.
June 02, 2023
By: Aly Walansky

Related To:

Gin Recipes

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Tamworth Distilling

Photo courtesy of Tamworth Distilling

Sitting down at our favorite cocktail bar and taking that first sip of a perfect cocktail is not just about how aesthetically pleasing it may be or even the perfectly balanced taste. It’s sometimes truly about that complete sensory experience, and that begins by taking a moment to sniff the drink and breathe in its aroma.

That quintessential first moment tasting and experiencing a perfect gin martini is so sensory, it almost feels like that gin should be bottled as a fragrance – just to extend the experience further. And now, it’s finally a possibility. New Hampshire-based Tamworth Distilling has created the world’s first wearable gin. Sylvan Mist is meant to be a multi-functional product, as it can be used both as a garnish for that beautiful martini glass but also worn as a fragrance.

The best gins are known for being loaded with earthy botanicals and this edible fragrance is no exception, with notes of grass, flowers and violet leaf, as well as the scents of forest and fruits such as kiwi and melon.

Sylvan Mist comes in a 100-ml glass bottle with a tasseled atomizer spray pump, and it’s gift-ready, housed in a turquoise gift box. “Here at Tamworth, the stories we tell are the spirits we create. We have gained quite a reputation for the bold experimentation of the whiskies within our House of Tamworth line, so we applied this same sense of wonder to our world of our gins,” says Steven Grasse, Tamworth Distilling owner, in a statement. “We’re telling the story of our local flora in the form of the most floral spirit possible: gin. Sylvan Mist sings the song of the flowers and the forest as both a gin mist and perfume. It’s an unfolding bouquet, adorned with Balsam Fir, German chamomile, grapefruit, violet leaf, Boronia flower, and juniper.” In fact, even the name of the fragrance is a nod to botanicals and the forest. The word “Sylvan” relates to the Latin word, sylva, which translates to “wood” or “forest.”

Having a fragrance that’s also a cocktail garnish is actually a full circle moment, as historically the ancient love of perfume ultimately led to the Persians inventing the distillation process. And, of course, distilling is how spirits, and then, cocktails were possible. While that history makes an edible perfume make a lot of sense, that doesn’t mean the process was easy. Ingredients needed to be both good to eat and pleasant to wear and smell.

“Designed as the ultimate accessory, Sylvan Mist can be layered on a cocktail just like perfume is applied as the finishing touch to a sultry outfit for the perfect night out,” says Power.

Tamworth Distilling Sylvan Mist Gin

$80
Seelbach's
Buy It

The limited-edition cocktail is now available for $80, while supplies last exclusively at Tamworth Distilling and Seelbachs.com.

Related Content:

7 Expert Tips for Making Really Good Mocktails

The World’s Most Expensive Ice Cream Will Set You Back Over $6,000

30 Best Gifts for Cocktail Lovers, According to a Spirits Expert

Next Up

You Can Now Get Jack Daniel’s & Coca-Cola In a Can

It’s easier than ever to drink the classic bar combo.

Topo Chico Releases Lighter Spin on Margarita Just In Time For Summer

The cocktail-flavored hard seltzer comes in four flavors.

Snoop Dogg Drops a New Sparkling Wine (With a Label That Apparently Raps)

With Snoop Cali Gold, the rap icon says he was aiming for "something cool with that O.G. party vibe."

Is It Finally Time for a Rosé Emoji? This Petition Thinks So

Here’s how you can support the effort.

This Fruit Loop Is Huge

MSCHF’s Big Fruit Loop is 'part of an extremely unbalanced breakfast' and is selling for $19.99 a pop.

This Is My Favorite Wine to Gift for the Holidays

Open it with the meal or save it for a special occasion.

Here’s Another Way to Get Your Hard Seltzer Fix This Summer: Gummy Bears

Truly and Sugarfina are launching a limited-edition line.

Filled with Famous Southern Peaches, The Peach Truck May Be Headed Your Way This Summer

Peach season is nearly here — and one Nashville company wants to bring sweet peaches all over the U.S.

Your Halloween Party Needs This Frankenstein Wine Keg

Our scary craft dresses up any ol' box wine for the occasion.

If You're Eating Cucumber and Stevia Instead of Watermelon, You Need to Read This

PSA: Fruit is a healthy snack.

On TV

Delicious Miss Brown

7:30am | 6:30c

The Kitchen

8am | 7c

The Pioneer Woman

10:30am | 9:30c

The Kitchen

11am | 10c

Ciao House

1pm | 12c

Ciao House

2pm | 1c

Ciao House

3pm | 2c

Ciao House

4pm | 3c
On Tonight
On Tonight

Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives

9pm | 8c

What's New

20 Father’s Day Food Gift Baskets You Can Ship Jun 2, 2023

By: Samantha Lande

Our Honest Review of Ninja's New 12-in-1 Double Oven Jun 1, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

Drew Barrymore’s Cookware Line Just Added a “Hero Pan” Jun 1, 2023

By: Allison Russo

30 Best Gifts for Cocktail Lovers, According to a Spirits Expert Jun 2, 2023

By: John deBary

The 20 Best Last-Minute Father's Day Gifts Jun 1, 2023

By: Joey Skladany

10 Dinnerware Sets Under $100 You Can Find on Amazon May 31, 2023

By: Bella Durgin-Johnson

These Are the Best Memorial Day Sales to Shop Right Now May 25, 2023

By: Allison Russo

6 Best Loaf Pans, Tested by Food Network Kitchen May 30, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

6 Best Carving Knives, According to Food Network Kitchen May 30, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Induction Cooktops, According to Food Network Kitchen May 25, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

The 8 Best Pizza Peels, According to Pizza Experts May 24, 2023

By: Lambeth Hochwald

12 Tools Our Test Kitchen Staffers Can't Live Without May 24, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

3 Best Kitchen Tongs, Tested by Food Network Kitchen May 24, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

Do You Need an At-Home Cocktail Machine? May 24, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Casserole Dishes, Tested by Food Network Kitchen May 24, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

7 Best Nonstick Cookware Sets, According to Food Network Kitchen May 24, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

6 Best Camping Kits and Products, According to Outdoor Experts May 22, 2023

By: Lambeth Hochwald

We Tried Instant Pot's Electric Dutch Oven May 24, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

The Best Pans for Glass Cooktops, According to Food Network Kitchen May 24, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Mini Fridges, According to Food Network Kitchen May 24, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

8 Best Charcuterie Boards for Entertaining May 24, 2023

By: Caylin Harris

13 Beautiful and Delicious Gourmet Gift Baskets May 18, 2023

By: Casey Clark

30+ Blissful Engagement Gifts Perfect for All Newly Engaged Couples May 24, 2023

By: Michelle Baricevic

21 Budget-Friendly Father's Day Gifts May 18, 2023

By: Joey Skladany

5 Best Personal Blenders, Tested by Food Network Kitchen May 23, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

21 Graduation Gift Ideas for the Class of 2023 May 23, 2023

By: Michelle Baricevic and T.K. Brady

5 Best Stand Mixers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen May 23, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

4 Best Popcorn Makers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen May 16, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

5 Best Steak Knives, Tested by Food Network Kitchen May 23, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

7 Best Dishwashers, According to Food Network Kitchen May 23, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen