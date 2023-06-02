This Distillery Is So Proud of Their Gin, They Found a Way To Wear It

Sylvan Mist comes in a 100-ml glass bottle with a tasseled atomizer spray pump, and it’s gift-ready, housed in a turquoise gift box. “Here at Tamworth, the stories we tell are the spirits we create. We have gained quite a reputation for the bold experimentation of the whiskies within our House of Tamworth line, so we applied this same sense of wonder to our world of our gins,” says Steven Grasse, Tamworth Distilling owner, in a statement. “We’re telling the story of our local flora in the form of the most floral spirit possible: gin. Sylvan Mist sings the song of the flowers and the forest as both a gin mist and perfume. It’s an unfolding bouquet, adorned with Balsam Fir, German chamomile, grapefruit, violet leaf, Boronia flower, and juniper.” In fact, even the name of the fragrance is a nod to botanicals and the forest. The word “Sylvan” relates to the Latin word, sylva, which translates to “wood” or “forest.”