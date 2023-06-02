This Distillery Is So Proud of Their Gin, They Found a Way To Wear It
Is gin-scented 'Sylvan Mist' your next signature fragrance?
Sitting down at our favorite cocktail bar and taking that first sip of a perfect cocktail is not just about how aesthetically pleasing it may be or even the perfectly balanced taste. It’s sometimes truly about that complete sensory experience, and that begins by taking a moment to sniff the drink and breathe in its aroma.
That quintessential first moment tasting and experiencing a perfect gin martini is so sensory, it almost feels like that gin should be bottled as a fragrance – just to extend the experience further. And now, it’s finally a possibility. New Hampshire-based Tamworth Distilling has created the world’s first wearable gin. Sylvan Mist is meant to be a multi-functional product, as it can be used both as a garnish for that beautiful martini glass but also worn as a fragrance.
The best gins are known for being loaded with earthy botanicals and this edible fragrance is no exception, with notes of grass, flowers and violet leaf, as well as the scents of forest and fruits such as kiwi and melon.
Sylvan Mist comes in a 100-ml glass bottle with a tasseled atomizer spray pump, and it’s gift-ready, housed in a turquoise gift box. “Here at Tamworth, the stories we tell are the spirits we create. We have gained quite a reputation for the bold experimentation of the whiskies within our House of Tamworth line, so we applied this same sense of wonder to our world of our gins,” says Steven Grasse, Tamworth Distilling owner, in a statement. “We’re telling the story of our local flora in the form of the most floral spirit possible: gin. Sylvan Mist sings the song of the flowers and the forest as both a gin mist and perfume. It’s an unfolding bouquet, adorned with Balsam Fir, German chamomile, grapefruit, violet leaf, Boronia flower, and juniper.” In fact, even the name of the fragrance is a nod to botanicals and the forest. The word “Sylvan” relates to the Latin word, sylva, which translates to “wood” or “forest.”
Having a fragrance that’s also a cocktail garnish is actually a full circle moment, as historically the ancient love of perfume ultimately led to the Persians inventing the distillation process. And, of course, distilling is how spirits, and then, cocktails were possible. While that history makes an edible perfume make a lot of sense, that doesn’t mean the process was easy. Ingredients needed to be both good to eat and pleasant to wear and smell.
“Designed as the ultimate accessory, Sylvan Mist can be layered on a cocktail just like perfume is applied as the finishing touch to a sultry outfit for the perfect night out,” says Power.
The limited-edition cocktail is now available for $80, while supplies last exclusively at Tamworth Distilling and Seelbachs.com.
Related Content: