Say Goodbye to Sierra Mist – PepsiCo Is Replacing The Lemon-Lime Soda With ‘Starry’

The new soda, now in U.S. stores in bottles and cans of various sizes, is caffeine free, available in both regular and “zero sugar” versions, and promises “the crisp, refreshing bite consumers have been longing for in the lemon lime flavored soda category,” which, PepsiCo notes in a press release, has been growing since 2019 but “dominated by one brand for years.” (Looking at you, Coca Cola’s Sprite, which significantly outsells Keurig Dr Pepper’s 7Up.)