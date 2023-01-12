TikTok's Viral Pink Sauce Hits Walmart Shelves
Established food brand Dave’s Gourmet has partnered with Chef Pii to manufacture the colorful sauce under FDA guidelines and bring it to market.
Don’t look now, but Pink Sauce — the vibrant dipping sauce that struck a viral nerve when its creator, a Miami-based private chef who went by the handle Chef Pii, shared a video of herself enjoying it on TikTok last summer — is heading to stores.
For those who need a refresher on (or an introduction to) the whole Pink Sauce phenomenon, the sauce became mired in controversy in July 2022, when Chef Pii ran into issues (with allegations ranging from sloppy labeling to shifting color/consistency to supply problems to spoilage) when she tried to bottle and sell it.
“A lack of commercial food production knowledge led to significant obstacles,” explains a press release announcing Pink Sauce’s arrival on store shelves. “Production was paused, leaving a lot of customers waiting for their product with no immediate solution to satisfy the overwhelming demand for her Pink Sauce this past summer.”
But that’s all Pink Sauce under the bridge now. Established hot-sauce brand Dave’s Gourmet has partnered with Chef Pii to bring to market a version of the original product that is vegan, gluten-free, shelf-stable, and manufactured under FDA guidelines in an SQF-certified facility.
“Dave’s Gourmet is producing Pink Sauce on a commercial scale under the required food safety manufacturing guidelines as well as selling the product through retail, foodservice and e-commerce channels in the U.S. and other countries,” the brand reassures. Chef Pii, for her part, will continue to promote Pink Sauce on social media and act as the face of the brand.
Starting today and until July 2023, Pink Sauce, which is said to taste “sweet and tangy” and to get its arresting color from Dragon Fruit Puree, will be available in bottles exclusively in more than 4,300 Walmart store locations, as well as on walmart.com. (Check local availability here.)
According to pinksauce.com, where you can also purchase the sauce, suggested pairings include “chicken wings, sandwiches, hamburgers, hotdogs, on pizza, as a dip for crudité, egg rolls, grilled meats and veggies.”
Do note, however, that, while Pink Sauce is safe to ship unrefrigerated because it has been made using a “hot-fill process,” refrigeration is required once the bottle has been opened. Don’t say you weren’t warned.
