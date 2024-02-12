Recipes
You Can Now Order Viral TikTok Recipes for Delivery Across the Country

The app’s virtual restaurant brings dishes like Baked Feta Pasta right to your door.

February 12, 2024
By: Adam Campbell-Schmitt

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Creators’ Kitchen As Seen on TikTok

Photo courtesy of Creators’ Kitchen As Seen on TikTok

You might already turn to TikTok for recipes, food trends and restaurant recommendations, but did you know you can order some of the app’s most popular dishes right to your door? “Creators’ Kitchen As Seen on TikTok,” a virtual restaurant chain that offers delivery and pickup of meals inspired by influential food-focused accounts — think baked feta pasta, pasta chips, fried lasagna (TikTok loves pasta, apparently) and chopped Italian sandwiches — has expanded to “hundreds” of new cities.

According to the announcement from TikTok’s partner Virtual Dining Concepts, the ongoing collaboration will feature rotating options, meaning the menu will evolve as new trends pop up. But starting today, you’ll be able to order the below foods from your feed via multiple delivery apps in many parts of the country:

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Creators’ Kitchen As Seen on TikTok

Photo courtesy of Creators’ Kitchen As Seen on TikTok

To find out if you can order these trendy treats in your area, check your usual apps like Uber Eats, GrubHub and Doordash, or head to creatorskitchenasseenontiktok.com.

TikTok’s partnership with Virtual Dining Concepts was first teased in 2021. According to the website, Creators’ Kitchen As Seen on TikTok is currently available in 32 states with menu prices ranging from $7.99 to $18.99. To achieve this coast-to-coast reach, VDC recruits local restaurants or existing chains to opt into preparing these popular plates in their own kitchens.

VDC had previously worked with the likes of Mariah Carey on Mariah’s Cookies and Internet star MrBeast on MrBeast Burger (it should be noted, however, that latter partnership resulted in an exchange of lawsuits, with both parties alleging the other did not live up to expectations).

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Creators’ Kitchen As Seen on TikTok

Photo courtesy of Creators’ Kitchen As Seen on TikTok

In the case of Creators’ Kitchen As Seen on TikTok, the creators identified as having “inspired” each recipe will also see a cut of the profits — though who deserves credit may not be so cut and dry. Take, for example, that Baked Feta Pasta which went viral from a @feelgoodfoodie post three years ago, however the original recipe, People.com points out, has been traced back to a Finnish food blogger in 2019.

Speaking of recipes, it feels like if there’s any recipe for virtual restaurant success, it would certainly include harnessing TikTok’s one billion users’ bottomless appetite for viral food trends.

