Coca-Cola Releases Its First Permanent Flavor in Three Years – Here’s What ‘Spiced’ Tastes Like

Coca-Cola Spiced will hit store shelves across the country later this month. (Though we can’t help but point out that it seems like a missed opportunity to tie this into the upcoming release of the spice-focused epic Dune: Part Two.) But don’t let the name fool you, this Spiced Coke is fruit-forward, too, with a pop of raspberry flavor in the mix. The announcement from Coca-Cola states that Spiced will be the first new permanent Coke (and Zero Sugar) flavor it has added to the lineup in over three years.