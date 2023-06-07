McDonald’s New Purple Grimace Shake Tastes Like Sweet Berry Cereal Milk

Oh, and about that origin story? McDonald’s is still being coy about what, exactly, Grimace is. Yet it is offering this window into his past: “Grimace is from Grimace Island and comes from a huge family (including his Grandma Winky, aunts Millie and Tillie and his Uncle O’Grimacey!) Our timeless bestie has become a fan-favorite known for his signature fuzzy purple look, friendly and playful personality, love for shakes, and of course – ambiguous nature.”