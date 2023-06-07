Recipes
McDonald's New Purple Grimace Shake Tastes Like Sweet Berry Cereal Milk

We may never know what Grimace is, but now we know what his namesake shake tastes like.

June 07, 2023
By: Amy Reiter

Photo by: Lauren Tom Cerone

Lauren Tom Cerone

The origin story of Grimace — that giant, hairy, blob-shaped purple McDonald’s character we all know and … love? — has remained a much-debated mystery: Is he “an enormous taste bud,” “the embodiment of a milkshake,” something to do with “the face you make when you’re disgusted by something”? Discuss!

However, whatever Grimace’s identity or origin may be, McDonald’s is giving us a chance to celebrate it by throwing the character a big birthday party — with food, games, special clothing and the giving of gifts.

“Get your party hat ready, ’cause we’re celebrating Grimace’s birthday,” the fast food chain says of its plans to “honor” its “fuzzy purple bestie.”

Beginning June 12, at participating restaurants nationwide while supplies last, McDonald’s will be offering a “Grimace Birthday Meal,” featuring your choice of either a Big Mac or 10-piece Chicken McNuggets, fries and — the highlight of the whole thing — a limited-edition purple shake it says is “inspired by Grimace’s iconic color and sweetness.”

We got an advance taste of the Grimace-inspired light purple shake, and it’s reminiscent of berry cereal milk, with sprinkles and frosting thrown into the mix. We like that it’s not cloyingly sweet – and definitely brings back the delight of childhood birthday parties.

Along with the special meal, the birthday festivities will also include the release of a free Grimace-centric video game, Grimace-inspired merch and an “in lieu of gifts” invitation to donate to Ronald McDonald House Charities, which helps families in need.

“Grimace couldn’t think of a better way to mark his birthday occasion than by having fans join him in giving to those in need,” McDonald’s notes in a press release. On June 13 and 14, when people share a birthday-memory photo via the “add yours” sticker on McDonald’s Instagram story, the chain will donate $5 — up to $200,000 — to RMHC.

“Our fans have amazing childhood memories of their birthdays at McDonald’s … and Grimace’s Birthday is all about paying homage to the amazing, fun moments we all share,” Tariq Hassan, McDonald’s USA’s chief marketing and customer experience officer, says in a statement. “We’re excited to put a modern spin on these memories to continue to drive McDonald’s relevance with a new generation. Grimace is the perfect lovable icon to have McDonald’s meet our fans at the intersection of nostalgia and culture.”

Oh, and about that origin story? McDonald’s is still being coy about what, exactly, Grimace is. Yet it is offering this window into his past: “Grimace is from Grimace Island and comes from a huge family (including his Grandma Winky, aunts Millie and Tillie and his Uncle O’Grimacey!) Our timeless bestie has become a fan-favorite known for his signature fuzzy purple look, friendly and playful personality, love for shakes, and of course – ambiguous nature.”

Yeah, we’re going with giant taste bud.

