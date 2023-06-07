Recipes
Taco Bell Unveils Its First Fully Vegan Entrée Item – No Modifications Needed

The chain’s famous Crunchwrap Supreme is going green.

June 07, 2023
By: Aly Walansky

Vegan

Many people are choosing to embrace a more plant-based lifestyle these days, it’s hard, sometimes, to make the healthier or more sustainable choice when it comes to one’s cravings.

Fast food menus have not always been the easiest place to find great plant-based options outside of the sometimes monotonous salad. But Taco Bell is among the chains that has long made an effort to offer vegetarian and vegan-friendly modifications on some of their menu favorites, such as the option to swap out meat for refried beans, black beans or potatoes.

Now, however, for the first time, the chain is offering its first fully vegan entree item.

Taco Bell will be testing a new Vegan Crunchwrap in New York City, Los Angeles and Orlando for a limited time, while supplies last.

This is a new menu item, but it’s going to look familiar, since it’s a twist on the Crunchwrap Supreme, which is a Taco Bell menu institution. This new entree will be made of a mix of vegan seasoned beef, vegan blanco sauce and vegan nacho sauce, paired with shredded lettuce, diced tomatoes and a crunchy tostada shell.

“Such a large part of our fandom is vegan or vegetarian, and we’re as committed to them as they are to us and our menu,” says Liz Matthews, Global Chief Food Innovation Officer at Taco Bell, in a statement sent to Food Network. “That’s why we took so long, months and years, to release something this special; we wanted and needed to get it exactly right, to get it mouth-watering. Because let’s admit it, we’ve all eaten plenty of products on today’s market that don’t taste great and certainly aren’t craveable.”

The new Vegan Crunchwrap will be available beginning June 8 in Los Angeles (6741 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood, CA 90028), New York City (976 6th Ave, New York, NY 10018) and Orlando (11893 East Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32826).

