Taco Bell Unveils Its First Fully Vegan Entrée Item – No Modifications Needed

“Such a large part of our fandom is vegan or vegetarian, and we’re as committed to them as they are to us and our menu,” says Liz Matthews, Global Chief Food Innovation Officer at Taco Bell, in a statement sent to Food Network. “That’s why we took so long, months and years, to release something this special; we wanted and needed to get it exactly right, to get it mouth-watering. Because let’s admit it, we’ve all eaten plenty of products on today’s market that don’t taste great and certainly aren’t craveable.”