Taco Bell and Beyond Meat Unveil Plant-based Carne Asada Steak

The Beyond Carne Asada Steak is made from simple ingredients like wheat, faba bean and the chain’s signature spices and is certified vegan by the American Vegetarian Association. The plant-based protein will be featured in Quesadillas, Soft Tacos and Crunchwrap Supremes, but you can swap it in for steak in any menu item — at no extra charge. Schaaphok notes that the chain made a deliberate decision not to up-charge for the plant-based protein so it would be “accessible to our consumers” and encourage them to try it.