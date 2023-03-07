Recipes
Hershey’s Launches Two Plant-Based Candy Bars

Reese’s Plant Based Peanut Butter Cups and Hershey’s Plant Based Extra Creamy with Almonds and Sea Salt are coming our way.

March 07, 2023
By: Amy Reiter

Related To:

Candy Recipes and Ideas Vegan

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Hershey's

Photo courtesy of Hershey's

Great news for vegans and dairy avoiders who find themselves craving milk chocolate: Hershey’s is releasing vegan-friendly, plant-based twists on two candy-counter staples.

Hershey’s Plant Based Extra Creamy with Almonds and Sea Salt and Reese’s Plant Based Peanut Butter Cups are both made with dairy alternatives to give you a “melt-in-your-mouth experience” and “everything you love about milk chocolate … minus the milk,” the brands promise.

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Hershey's

Photo courtesy of Hershey's

Teal Liu, brand manager of Better For You at The Hershey Company, says in a press release that the company is launching the two dairy-free products to increase access to “moments of goodness” for “chocolate lovers looking for plant-based alternatives.” The new products are part of Hershey’s broader efforts to provide alternative treat options — such as those with no sugar or high protein and in portion-controlled packaging — for those with a variety of dietary needs.

The new plant-based products will hit retail shelves nationwide this spring. Reese’s Plant Based Peanut Butter Cups will be first out of the gate, with availability in March. Hershey’s Plant Based Extra Creamy with Almonds and Sea Salt will follow in April.

Vegans with a sweet tooth, rejoice!

Starbucks’ New Spring Drink Is Cinnamon Caramel Cream Nitro Cold Brew

Chipotle’s Latest Menu Item Started as a Viral TikTok Hack

Food Network Staffers' Favorite Plant-Based Products

Lindt Launches a Line of Oat Milk Chocolate Bars

The non-dairy "classic recipe" milk chocolate bars are plant-based and made with gluten-free oats.

Ikea’s Latest Plant-Based ‘Meat’ Can Be Used Wherever Ground Meat Goes

Shape meatballs and burger patties, or cook taco fillings and Bolognese with 'VARLDSKLOK.'

I Tried the New Beyond Meat Vegan Chicken Tenders – And I Couldn’t Taste the Difference

The plant-based chicken is launching at restaurants nationwide.

Reese’s Stuffs Its Puffs Cereal Into a Big Reese’s Cup

The airy crunch of your favorite breakfast is making its way into your luscious afternoon snack.

We’re Getting a New Purple M&M – But Not in Our Candy Bags

The character is intended to embody ‘acceptance and inclusivity.’

Find M&M’s New Character, Purple, on New Caramel Cold Brew Packs

The inside of these M&M’s are a whole new world.

At Last, KFC Is Bringing Plant-Based Fried Chicken to Its Menus Nationwide

The chain’s Beyond Fried Chicken is coming January 10.

Chipotle Adds Another Vegan “Meat” Option to Its Menu

After being tested in select markets, Plant-Based Chorizo is finally here for all to try.

This Is All the Halloween Candy You Can Eat If You're Vegan

Herbivores, we've got your back.

Taco Bell and Beyond Meat Unveil Plant-based Carne Asada Steak

We got an advance taste of the first-of-its-kind plant-based protein and it was amazing!

