Hershey’s Launches Two Plant-Based Candy Bars

Teal Liu, brand manager of Better For You at The Hershey Company, says in a press release that the company is launching the two dairy-free products to increase access to “moments of goodness” for “chocolate lovers looking for plant-based alternatives.” The new products are part of Hershey’s broader efforts to provide alternative treat options — such as those with no sugar or high protein and in portion-controlled packaging — for those with a variety of dietary needs.