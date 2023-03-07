Hershey’s Launches Two Plant-Based Candy Bars
Reese’s Plant Based Peanut Butter Cups and Hershey’s Plant Based Extra Creamy with Almonds and Sea Salt are coming our way.
Great news for vegans and dairy avoiders who find themselves craving milk chocolate: Hershey’s is releasing vegan-friendly, plant-based twists on two candy-counter staples.
Hershey’s Plant Based Extra Creamy with Almonds and Sea Salt and Reese’s Plant Based Peanut Butter Cups are both made with dairy alternatives to give you a “melt-in-your-mouth experience” and “everything you love about milk chocolate … minus the milk,” the brands promise.
Teal Liu, brand manager of Better For You at The Hershey Company, says in a press release that the company is launching the two dairy-free products to increase access to “moments of goodness” for “chocolate lovers looking for plant-based alternatives.” The new products are part of Hershey’s broader efforts to provide alternative treat options — such as those with no sugar or high protein and in portion-controlled packaging — for those with a variety of dietary needs.
The new plant-based products will hit retail shelves nationwide this spring. Reese’s Plant Based Peanut Butter Cups will be first out of the gate, with availability in March. Hershey’s Plant Based Extra Creamy with Almonds and Sea Salt will follow in April.
Vegans with a sweet tooth, rejoice!
