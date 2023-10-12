Recipes
Two Popular Sour Rolling Candies Are Recalled Due to Choking Hazard

Slime Licker Sour Rolling Liquid Candy and Cocco Candy Rolling Candy may present a choking hazard.

October 12, 2023
By: Amy Reiter

Related To:

Candy Recipes and Ideas

Photo by: Photo courtesy of United States Consumer Product Safety Commission

Photo courtesy of United States Consumer Product Safety Commission

Check your sweets supply and, soon, your kids’ Halloween treat bags. Two different brands of rolling candy have been separately recalled due to concern that they are a choking hazard.

The largest of the two recalls, both issued by the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission on October 5, involves Slime Licker Sour Rolling Liquid Candy, 70 million of which are being recalled.

“The candy’s rolling ball can detach from the product’s container into a child’s mouth, posing a choking hazard for consumers,” the agency warns of the candy, which is manufactured in Spain and Colombia and imported by Candy Dynamics Inc., of Carmel, Indiana.

The rolling candy — which consists of a plastic bottle with a rolling “applicator ball” that holds sour liquid candy — was sold for $2 to $4 in two-ounce and three-ounce containers at Walmart, Five Below and retailers across the U.S., as well as on Amazon, CandyDynamics.com and other websites between June 2015 and July 2023.

The product, which featured a yellow creature with large, bloodshot eyes and a protruding tongue on its label, was sold in four flavors — Blue Razz, Strawberry, Sour Apple and Black Cherry — which came in blue, red, green and pink packaging, respectively. The packages were labeled either “TOXIC WASTE” and “SLIME LICKER Sour Rolling Liquid Candy” or “MEGA TOXIC WASTE” and “SLIME LICKER Sour Rolling Liquid Candy.”

The UPC Codes included in the recall are listed on the CPSC recall page. (The UPC Code can be found on the side of each bottle.)

“Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Slime Licker Sour Rolling Liquid Candy, take it away from children and contact Candy Dynamics for a full refund of product that is not empty of liquid candy,” the agency says. “Consumers should contact Candy Dynamics to receive free shipping to return their non-empty product.”

“Candy Dynamics places the highest priority on the safety of its products, and we take our responsibility to our customers very seriously,” Candy Dynamics says in a recall notice posted on its website.

However, the candy brand noted that its products not listed in the recall continue to be available for sale. “This includes our other Slime Licker branded items, none of which have a rolling mechanism,” it says.

While Candy Dynamics says it had received two reports of the rolling applicator ball detaching from the container, the CPSC says no injuries were reported.

Unfortunately, that does not appear to be true of the second rolling candy recall.

The CPSC, Coco Candy and KGR Distribution Corp. are recalling about 145,800 units of Cocco Candy Rolling Candy in a variety of flavors — including Sour Strawberry, Sour Tutti Frutti and Sour Cola — after the CPSC received a report that a 7-year-old girl had choked and died after the candy’s rolling ball dislodged from its roller and became trapped in her throat. The incident is reported to have taken place in New York in April 2023.

“The candy’s rolling ball can dislodge and become trapped in a child’s throat, posing a fatal choking risk,” the CPSC warns. “Consumers should stop using the recalled rolling candy immediately, take it away from children and contact KGR Distribution Corp. for a refund.”

The recalled Cocco Candy’s Rolling Candy, which was manufactured in Turkey and imported by KGR Distribution Corp. of Passaic, New Jersey, was sold for about $2.50 in two-fluid-ounce packages with colorful ball-tops in stores nationwide and online at kgrcandies.com between May 2022 and March 2023.

The barcodes affected by the Cocco Candy Rolling Candy recall, which are printed on the back of the product, are listed on this CPSC recall page.

