2 Million Cosori Air Fryers Recalled Due to Fire Risk
If you have one of the models, you are urged to stop using it immediately.
Check your pantry and countertop. Do you have a Cosori air fryer? Two million of them sold in the United States (plus about 250,000 sold in Canada and 21,000 in Mexico) are now being recalled because they pose a fire and burn risk.
“A wire connection in the air fryers can overheat, posing fire and burn hazards,” the U.S Consumer Product Safety Commission warns in a recall alert posted to its website. Consumers who have a recalled unit should stop using it and replace it immediately, the commission says.
The recall was spurred by 205 reported instances of the air fryers “catching fire, burning, melting, overheating and smoking,” according to the alert, including “10 reports of minor, superficial burn injuries and 23 reports of minor property damage.”
Imported by Atekcity Corporation, of Anaheim, Calif., which has initiated the recall, the affected units were sold for between $70 and $130 at Best Buy, Target and The Home Depot stores across the U.S., as well as on and online at Amazon.com, Adorama.com, Bedbathandbeyond.com, Cosori.com, eBay.com, Homegoods.com, Kohls.com, Lowes.com, Macys.com, QVC.com, Staples.com, Vesync.com, Walmart.com, Wayfair.com, Wellbots.com and Woot.com between June 2018 and December 2022.
The recalled Cosori air fryer models are size 3.7 qt. and 5.8 qt. and were sold in black, gray, white, blue and red colors. You can find the brand name Cosori on the front of the air fryer and the model number printed on the bottom label on the unit’s bottom label, as well as on the accompanying user manual.
The recall includes our pick for best value air fryer along with other models. The recalled model numbers are CP158-AF (one of our picks for top air fryers), CP158-AF-R19, CP158-AF-RXW, CP158-AF-RXR, CAF-P581-BUSR, CAF-P581-AUSR, CAF-P581-RUSR, CP137-AF, CP137-AF-RXB, CP137-AF-RXR, CP137-AF-RXW, CS158-AF, CS158-AF-RXB, CS158-AF-R19, CAF-P581S-BUSR, CAF-P581S-RUSR, CAF-P581S-AUSR, CO137-AF, CO158-AF, CO158-AF-RXB, CP258-AF.
If you have one of these Cosori air fryer models, you are advised to stop using it immediately and contact Cosori by registering at recall.cosori.com. The company will send you a free replacement air fryer of your choice or another Cosori product. As part of the registration process to receive a new product, you’ll need to provide your contact information and photos of your recalled unit with the cord cut off, but you don’t need a receipt.
For more information, you can call Cosori toll-free at 888-216-5974 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email CosoriRecall@Sedgwick.com, or visit www.recall.cosori.com or www.cosori.com and click on the “Important Voluntary Safety Recall. Learn More” banner at the bottom of the page.
Related Content: