Recipes
Recipe of the Day
Sufganiyot
Sufganiyot
Trending Recipes
Pomegranate-Glazed Christmas Ribs
Food Network Kitchen’s Gingerbread Man Mug Mates.
Gingerbread Man Mug Mates
Red Chili Pork Tamales
Red Chile Pork Tamales
This image has been distributed to our partners.
Light-Up Reindeer Cake
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
Holiday Baking Championship
The Elf on the Shelf: Sweet Showdown
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Valerie Bertinelli
Guy Fieri
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
Food Network Predicts the Biggest Food Trends of 2024
Why We Eat Black-Eyed Peas and Collard Greens on New Year’s Day
McDonald’s Has a New Adult Happy Meal Featuring ‘McNugget Buddies’ Toys
Currently Obsessed With...
This Flan’s Secret Ingredient Is 80 Years of Friendship
You Can Buy Just About Anything Inside an Olive Garden, Including Its Cheese Graters
Shop
What's New
4 Best Bread Machines, Tested by Food Network Kitchen
Last-Minute Holiday Gift Ideas for People Who Love to Cook
The Best Bins, Trays and More for Organizing Your Fridge
Amazon's Holiday Deals Are Here and These Are the Best Finds
Homemade hot chocolate with mini marshmallow in a blue enamel mug on a light slate background.Rustic style.
The Best Hot Chocolate Mixes, Tested by Food Network Kitchen
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for Your Chance to Win $10,000

Perdue Launches Wings Made Specifically for Air Fryers

What makes them different from other frozen wings?

December 14, 2023
By: Aly Walansky

Photo by: Photo courtesy of Perdue

Photo courtesy of Perdue

Air fryers have changed the game of home cooking. As so many people who live on budgets or in small spaces try to streamline their kitchen chores, air fryers allow them to have a tool that works as a countertop convection oven, toaster, reheater and so much more in a single compact unit – one that can also cook some of our favorite fried foods without actually having to set a frying pan or entire pot of oil over heat.

Because air fryers can fry without actually frying, it’s become a mainstay for things like wings. Wings are at their best when they are hot and crisp from the fryer – or, it seems, from the air fryer. Now, a household name has formulated a set of wings specifically for the appliance.

Perdue says its latest product is the first set of frozen wings specifically formulated for air frying, and an increasing desire to enjoy that aforementioned golden, crispy texture at home, any time, without all the less healthy aspects of conventional frying.

“When ordering takeout, many of us have experienced the disappointing bite of not-so-crispy wings. Knowing 75% of households in the U.S. have air fryers, Perdue saw an opportunity to create the first of its kind chicken wing uniquely made for the air fryer, conveniently delivering the crispiest wings in just 16-18 minutes,” says Cody Walter, senior marketing manager at Perdue Foods.

The wings come in three flavors – Roasted, Hot N’ Spicy and Lemon Pepper.

Hot N’ Spicy Air Fryer Ready Crispy Wings are coated in a paprika-based bold spice blend, while the Lemon Pepper wings have zesty undertones from lemon oil and lemon juice, paired with turmeric and onion. The Roasted wings are a classic take on the appetizer – crispy, savory and flavored with onion and garlic.

But what exactly makes these wings primed specifically for air frying? “Perdue Air Fryer Ready Crispy Wings are made with no breading or sauce, resulting in a perfectly crispy outcome, without the mess and hassle of making wings on your own at home. While most fully cooked frozen wing options are breaded and glazed with sauce, which can result in sogginess, Perdue’s wings deliver flavor through seasoning and marination, and are lightly coated for the perfectly crispy bite,” says Walter in an email to Food Network.

We had the opportunity to try these new wings in our own home air fryers, and they were delicious. In fact, in a rare feat, the Hot N’ Spicy wings were legitimately spicy and the Lemon Pepper flavor had an unmistakable lemon zest. As we’re so used to having to add hot sauce to kick up flavor even when some wings promise to be spicy, this was a welcome surprise.

The new Air Fryer Ready Crispy Wings are available now nationwide at select retailers including, Shoprite, Meijer, Safeway, Albertsons, Giant and many more, and online on PerdueFarms.com.

Related Content:

Why In the World Is Perdue Is Making Chicken Feed for Humans?

Food Network Predicts the Biggest Food Trends of 2024

Popeyes Officially Launches Wings As Permanent Menu Items

Next Up

A Company Is Offering a Lifetime Supply of Wine for $6,000

You get four bottles a month, every month, for as long as you live (and drink).

Frito-Lay Lets You Create Your Own Customized Variety Snack Pack

You can finally fine tune your ratio of Cheetos to Doritos.

Your Kraft Mac & Cheese Is About to Get a Boost

Kraft’s latest flavor packets can jazz up any ordinary blue box.

America’s Best Cheese Is Only $18 and You Can Get It Shipped Right to Your Door

Beehive Cheese Company’s Queen Bee Porcini was just crowned with the top U.S. honors at the World Cheese Awards in Spain.

Oreo Goes Gluten-Free

2021 is already looking up.

Is Heinz’s Holiday Dinner in A Can the Answer to Our Problems?

Between supermarket inflation and hours of prep work, people are looking to a curious canned soup to get their Christmas dinner fill.

Ziploc Launches New Design That Keeps Your Bags Open and Upright

The design solves a longstanding problem in the kitchen.

HipDot Launches a Cup Noodles-Inspired Makeup Collection

Now you can wear your love of ramen on your lips, cheeks and eyelids.

Poultry Producers Predict a Thanksgiving Turkey Shortage This Year: Here Are Some Hassle-Free Alternatives

There are vegan options, too!

Say Hello to White Claw’s Newest Flavor: Passion Fruit

Here’s where you can find the latest drop.

On TV

Holiday Wars

10am | 9c

Holiday Wars

11am | 10c

Holiday Wars

12pm | 11c

Beat Bobby Flay

3:30pm | 2:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

4:30pm | 3:30c

Beat Bobby Flay

5:30pm | 4:30c
On Tonight
On Tonight

Christmas Cookie Challenge

10pm | 9c

What's New

4 Best Bread Machines, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Dec 14, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

Last-Minute Holiday Gift Ideas for People Who Love to Cook Dec 14, 2023

By: Allison Russo

The Best Bins, Trays and More for Organizing Your Fridge Dec 13, 2023

By: Casey Clark

Amazon's Holiday Deals Are Here and These Are the Best Finds Dec 13, 2023

By: Morgan Faulkner

The Best Hot Chocolate Mixes, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Dec 11, 2023

The Best Hot Chocolate Mixes, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Dec 13, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

Everything You Need to Organize Your Pantry Dec 12, 2023

By: Casey Clark and Meghan Hynes Cole

37 Best Stocking Stuffers You Can Buy For $25 or Less Dec 12, 2023

By: Kelsey Mulvey and Casey Clark

8 Le Creuset Gifts Under $150 Any Food Lover Will Obsess Over Dec 8, 2023

By: T.K. Brady

5 Best Meat Thermometers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Dec 8, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

3 Best Salad Spinners, Tested by Food Network Kitchen Dec 6, 2023

By: Food Network Kitchen

The Best Harry Potter Gifts for Food Lovers Dec 5, 2023

By: Ian Claro

23 Best Whiskey Gifts, According to a Spirits Expert Dec 5, 2023

By: John deBary

45 Gifts Pets and Pet Owners Will Love This Holiday Season Dec 4, 2023

By: Allison Russo

What the Founder of Rome’s Most Popular Pasta Restaurant Can’t Live Without Nov 29, 2023

By: Alexandra Owens

14 Holiday Cookies You Can Have Shipped to Your Door Nov 30, 2023

By: Samantha Lande

29 Unique Gifts for the Beer Enthusiast Dec 1, 2023

By: Tara Nurin

What to Buy from Walmart's Cyber Monday Sale Nov 27, 2023

By: Allison Russo

The Best Cyber Week Kitchen Deals You Can Still Shop Nov 27, 2023

By: Allison Russo and Morgan Faulkner

The Best Kitchen Deals from Amazon's Cyber Week Sale You Can Still Shop Nov 27, 2023

By: T.K. Brady and Alida Nugent

What Food Network Staffers Are Buying for Black Friday Nov 24, 2023

By: T.K. Brady

The 26 Best Cookbooks of 2023 Nov 28, 2023

By: Layla Khoury-Hanold

The 15 Best Vegetarian Cookbooks of 2023 Nov 21, 2023

By: Layla Khoury-Hanold

Williams Sonoma's Cyber Monday Sale Has Up to 40% Off High-End Kitchen Gear Nov 27, 2023

By: Allison Russo

Where We're Shopping on Small Business Saturday This Year Nov 20, 2023

By: Layla Khoury-Hanold

15 Best Baking Cookbooks of 2023 Nov 21, 2023

By: Layla Khoury-Hanold

GreenPan Cookware and Appliances Are Up to 65% Off for Cyber Monday Nov 27, 2023

By: Casey Clark

All the New Holiday-Flavored Foods You Can Buy for 2023 Nov 21, 2023

By: Julia Morlino

The Best 'Elf' the Movie-Inspired Products for Food Lovers Nov 20, 2023

By: Casey Clark

20 Fruit Baskets and Fruit Gifts for the Holidays Nov 16, 2023

By: Samantha Lande