Perdue Launches Wings Made Specifically for Air Fryers
What makes them different from other frozen wings?
Air fryers have changed the game of home cooking. As so many people who live on budgets or in small spaces try to streamline their kitchen chores, air fryers allow them to have a tool that works as a countertop convection oven, toaster, reheater and so much more in a single compact unit – one that can also cook some of our favorite fried foods without actually having to set a frying pan or entire pot of oil over heat.
Because air fryers can fry without actually frying, it’s become a mainstay for things like wings. Wings are at their best when they are hot and crisp from the fryer – or, it seems, from the air fryer. Now, a household name has formulated a set of wings specifically for the appliance.
Perdue says its latest product is the first set of frozen wings specifically formulated for air frying, and an increasing desire to enjoy that aforementioned golden, crispy texture at home, any time, without all the less healthy aspects of conventional frying.
“When ordering takeout, many of us have experienced the disappointing bite of not-so-crispy wings. Knowing 75% of households in the U.S. have air fryers, Perdue saw an opportunity to create the first of its kind chicken wing uniquely made for the air fryer, conveniently delivering the crispiest wings in just 16-18 minutes,” says Cody Walter, senior marketing manager at Perdue Foods.
The wings come in three flavors – Roasted, Hot N’ Spicy and Lemon Pepper.
Hot N’ Spicy Air Fryer Ready Crispy Wings are coated in a paprika-based bold spice blend, while the Lemon Pepper wings have zesty undertones from lemon oil and lemon juice, paired with turmeric and onion. The Roasted wings are a classic take on the appetizer – crispy, savory and flavored with onion and garlic.
But what exactly makes these wings primed specifically for air frying? “Perdue Air Fryer Ready Crispy Wings are made with no breading or sauce, resulting in a perfectly crispy outcome, without the mess and hassle of making wings on your own at home. While most fully cooked frozen wing options are breaded and glazed with sauce, which can result in sogginess, Perdue’s wings deliver flavor through seasoning and marination, and are lightly coated for the perfectly crispy bite,” says Walter in an email to Food Network.
We had the opportunity to try these new wings in our own home air fryers, and they were delicious. In fact, in a rare feat, the Hot N’ Spicy wings were legitimately spicy and the Lemon Pepper flavor had an unmistakable lemon zest. As we’re so used to having to add hot sauce to kick up flavor even when some wings promise to be spicy, this was a welcome surprise.
The new Air Fryer Ready Crispy Wings are available now nationwide at select retailers including, Shoprite, Meijer, Safeway, Albertsons, Giant and many more, and online on PerdueFarms.com.
