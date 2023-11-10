Why In the World Is Perdue Is Making Chicken Feed for Humans?
The only difference between "Chix Mix" and actual chicken feed? Some BBQ spices.
Heretofore, in the snack-item pecking order, Perdue the fresh-chicken brand, was understandably nowhere to be found. Now, though, the chicken company is launching a tongue-in-cheek (or should we say, in beak?), limited-edition snack food that aims to offer for human consumption — for the first time — more or less what it feeds its chickens.
Chix Mix, as the snack food has been cutely dubbed, offers those who wish to eat like a bird a “delicious mix of corn, wheat and edamame.” Those ingredients, Perdue says, are pretty much the same ones it puts into its chicken feed. To boost the appeal for humans, the company has added some BBQ spices to the mix.
Why is Perdue, generally dedicated to helping us eat chicken, suddenly offering us all the chance to eat like chickens? The company is trying to underscore to consumers, who, research indicates, are increasingly concerned about the health and care of the animals they eat, that it is committed to feeding its chickens “only the highest quality vegetarian diet with no animal by-products or antibiotics ever.”
“Over the last 20 years, Perdue has worked diligently to achieve No Antibiotics Ever raised chickens,” Dr. Bruce Stewart-Brown, senior vice president of technical services and innovation at Perdue Farms, says in a press release. “To be successful, we improved our approach to animal care and the way we feed our chickens. We removed animal by-products and antibiotics and put in products that promote good gut health such as oregano and thyme.”
In addition, Perdue says it raises its chickens in “active … clean environments” with “places to perch and plenty of room to move.”
“Perdue is proud to highlight our gold-standard animal care practices and all-natural bird feed in this one-of-a-kind, chicken-feed-inspired snack,” David Zucker, executive vice president of marketing at Perdue Farms, adds. “We believe you are what you eat, and at a critical point in time when competitors are going back to using preventative antibiotics, we want to reinforce our commitment to feeding our chickens, and your family, clean food.”
The company hasn’t said how much of the Chix Mix it will release. But those who are curious should be ready to order their free bag of Chic Mix at PerdueChixMix.com — which will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis, while supplies last — starting at 12 pm EST on Friday, November 17.
Related Content: