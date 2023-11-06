5 Things I Learned from the World Porridge Making Championship

Porridge has been a part of Scottish cuisine for at least a thousand years, and it’s a beloved dish to this day. I was struck by how many contestants mentioned in their competition bios or during the heats that porridge was a part of their daily routine. The love for porridge was evident in every aspect of the event. The village hall was overflowing with people all day — literally, there was an overflow tent outside with a merch table and a livestream feed. The spectators included curious travelers like my dad and me, friends and family of the contestants, and locals who have been involved with the competition for years. And after three decades, the World Porridge Championship only shows signs of growing.