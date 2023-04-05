Baking Championships Heat Up with New Summertime Competition

The competition kicks off with a challenge to recall sweet summer memories by the water, as the bakers must create a dozen doughnuts that look like water floaties with an added 3D decorated element. The one that melts the competition earns an advantage during the main heat, where the bakers are tasked with creating a cake with a gelatin water feature. Throughout the season the bakers will have to elevate summer classics like ice cream sandwiches, s’mores, cobbler and cream pies. They will also face challenges highlighting the best summer has to offer from juicy fruit to outdoor activities. Since, summertime is known for big blockbuster movie releases, the bakers must make pink desserts in honor of the upcoming Warner Bros. movie Barbie. Then it’s fireworks and flags in the grand finale, as the three remaining bakers celebrate America’s birthday in a challenge where they must create a two-tier cake that resembles a 4th of July parade float that moves. In the end, one baker will be crowned Summer Baking Champion and take home $25,000.