Food Network Kitchen’s Healthy Dump Chicken Bake, as seen on Food Network.
Healthy Dump Chicken Bake
Robert Clinton’s Carrot Cake Recipe.
Carrot Cake Recipe
Food Stylist: Anne Disrude Prop Stylist: Leslie Siegel
Classic Glazed Ham
Meatless Carbonara
Description: Food Network Kitchen's Salad-Stuffed Peppers.
Salad-Stuffed Peppers
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Valerie Bertinelli
Guy Fieri
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
TikTok’s Fruit Roll-Up Ice Cream Hack Lives Up to the Hype
Just Eat the Non-Organic Blueberries – Here’s Why You Should Disregard the ‘Dirty Dozen’
Jadeite Dishes Are Making a Comeback — Here’s What You Need to Know About This Trend
What Does Chipotle’s New Chicken al Pastor Taste Like?
Well, There’s Hidden Valley Ranch-Flavored Ice Cream Now
Ooni's Wood-Fired Pizza Oven Is Currently $50 Off
10 Olive Oils for Cooking, Dressing, Dipping and Everything In Between
Bartender pouring alcoholic drink into a glass using a jigger to prepare a fresh cocktail
10 Best Vodkas, According to a Spirits Expert
10 Gadgets to Make Hard-Boiling Eggs Easier Than Ever
7 Best Smokers, According to Experts
Enter Daily for Your Chance to Win $10,000

Baking Championships Heat Up with New Summertime Competition

New series Summer Baking Championship premieres with two back-To-back episodes on Monday, May 15 at 9|8c.

Photo by: Rob Pryce

Rob Pryce

There is more to look forward to this summer with Food Network’s new competition series Summer Baking Championship, premiering with two back-to-back episodes on Monday May 15 at 9|8c. On the newest addition of the fan-favorite Baking Championship franchise, ten talented bakers from around the country tackle unique summer-themed baking challenges featuring the flavors, ingredients, and celebrations of the season for a chance to take home a $25,000 grand prize. Host Jesse Palmer puts the bakers’ skills to the test to prove they can create the most delectable desserts to impress judges Duff Goldman, Carla Hall, and Damaris Phillips. The one baker with the best summertime creations will rise to the top, earning the grand prize and the title of Summer Baking Champion.

Photo by: Rob Pryce

Rob Pryce

The competition kicks off with a challenge to recall sweet summer memories by the water, as the bakers must create a dozen doughnuts that look like water floaties with an added 3D decorated element. The one that melts the competition earns an advantage during the main heat, where the bakers are tasked with creating a cake with a gelatin water feature. Throughout the season the bakers will have to elevate summer classics like ice cream sandwiches, s’mores, cobbler and cream pies. They will also face challenges highlighting the best summer has to offer from juicy fruit to outdoor activities. Since, summertime is known for big blockbuster movie releases, the bakers must make pink desserts in honor of the upcoming Warner Bros. movie Barbie. Then it’s fireworks and flags in the grand finale, as the three remaining bakers celebrate America’s birthday in a challenge where they must create a two-tier cake that resembles a 4th of July parade float that moves. In the end, one baker will be crowned Summer Baking Champion and take home $25,000.

Photo by: Rob Pryce

Rob Pryce

Summer Baking Championship contestants include: Alyssa Alcantara (San Diego, CA), John Boyle (Philadelphia, PA), Kyle Davis (Springfield, MO), Kristina Krause (Leesburg, VA), Yohann Le Bescond (Ocala, FL), Ally Radziewicz (Syracuse, NY), Lisa Lu (Healdsburg, CA), Anrika Martin (Kingston, NY), Zoe Peckich (Pittsburgh, PA), Carlos Pena (Las Vegas, NV).

