Recipes
Recipe of the Day
Chipotle-Honey Glazed Tilapia
Trending Recipes
Antipasti Skewers as seen on Valerie's Home Cooking, Season 13.
Antipasti Skewers
Food Network Kitchen’s Lemon Curd Sunshine Tart.
Lemon-Blueberry Sunshine Tart
Carne Asada recipe
Carne Asada
Chef Name: Food Network Kitchen Full Recipe Name: Simple Lemon-Herb Roasted Salmon Talent Recipe: FNK Recipe: Food Networks Kitchen’s Simple Lemon-Herb Roasted Salmon, as seen on Foodnetwork.com Project: Foodnetwork.com, FN Essentials/Weeknights/Fall/Holidays Show Name: Food Network / Cooking Channel: Food Network
Simple Lemon-Herb Roasted Salmon
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
Worst Cooks in America
Bobby's Triple Threat
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Valerie Bertinelli
Guy Fieri
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
Lunchables Are Getting Healthier
Do Not Drink Borax
Should You Be Jumping on TikTok’s Flavored Water Trend?
Currently Obsessed With...
This Costco-Themed Birthday Cake Is So Dang Cute
Taco Bell Introduces a Grilled Cheese Dipping Taco
Shop
What's New
Food Network Magazine’s Latest Cookbook Is All About Pizza
11 Best Flavored Nut Butters, Tested by Food Network Kitchen
6 Best Food Dehydrators, Tested by Food Network Kitchen
The Best Martini Glasses, According to a Spirits Expert
The Air fryer is a kitchen appliances for cooks by hot air
How to Use All the Functions On Your Air Fryer
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for Your Chance to Win $10,000
HGTV $100k Your Way Sweepstakes

Franco Noriega Turns Up the Heat with Sizzling Recipes on Hot Dish with Franco

The all-new series premieres Saturday September 30 at 12|11c.

Photo by: Anders Krusberg

Anders Krusberg

Join world-class chef and restaurateur Franco Noriega in the kitchen as he prepares crowd-pleasing plates that are full of flavor on the new series Hot Dish with Franco, premiering on Saturday, September 30 at 12|11c. In each of the six-half hour episodes, Franco shares personal heartfelt stories of his Peruvian and Italian roots as he prepares delicious dishes with his signature flare for flavor. From quick and easy weeknight meals to brunch and classic Latin dishes with a twist, all of Franco’s food is easy, accessible and brings people together.

“Delicious food has always been central in my life as some of my favorite memories have been in the kitchen eating and cooking with my family and traveling across the world enjoying fantastic meals. Now, I’m thrilled to share my favorite recipes and lifelong passion for cooking with Food Network viewers,” said Noriega.

Throughout the season, Franco takes viewers on a culinary journey, sprinkling in tidbits of his Latin American and Italian background along with cooking tips and tricks. His recipes strike a balance between authentic and eclectic, ranging from Arepas with Melted Cheese and Chorizo to Vegetable Ceviche, and to Deconstructed Tiramisu. On the premiere, Franco recreates the meal that made him fall in love with New York City. He puts his own twist on steak frites with a bright green Chimichurri and fluffy and crunchy twice baked potato wedges. A brown butter lemon sauce and crispy parmesan chips make his Crispy Parmesan Lemon Asparagus the perfect side. And an ooey gooey Lava Chocolate Chip Cookie is the perfect sweet surprise-inside dessert.

Next Up

Eight Culinary All Stars Face Off in Flavortown

The five-week tournament kicks off on Wednesday, August 16 at 9|8c.