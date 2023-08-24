Franco Noriega Turns Up the Heat with Sizzling Recipes on Hot Dish with Franco
The all-new series premieres Saturday September 30 at 12|11c.
Join world-class chef and restaurateur Franco Noriega in the kitchen as he prepares crowd-pleasing plates that are full of flavor on the new series Hot Dish with Franco, premiering on Saturday, September 30 at 12|11c. In each of the six-half hour episodes, Franco shares personal heartfelt stories of his Peruvian and Italian roots as he prepares delicious dishes with his signature flare for flavor. From quick and easy weeknight meals to brunch and classic Latin dishes with a twist, all of Franco’s food is easy, accessible and brings people together.
“Delicious food has always been central in my life as some of my favorite memories have been in the kitchen eating and cooking with my family and traveling across the world enjoying fantastic meals. Now, I’m thrilled to share my favorite recipes and lifelong passion for cooking with Food Network viewers,” said Noriega.
Throughout the season, Franco takes viewers on a culinary journey, sprinkling in tidbits of his Latin American and Italian background along with cooking tips and tricks. His recipes strike a balance between authentic and eclectic, ranging from Arepas with Melted Cheese and Chorizo to Vegetable Ceviche, and to Deconstructed Tiramisu. On the premiere, Franco recreates the meal that made him fall in love with New York City. He puts his own twist on steak frites with a bright green Chimichurri and fluffy and crunchy twice baked potato wedges. A brown butter lemon sauce and crispy parmesan chips make his Crispy Parmesan Lemon Asparagus the perfect side. And an ooey gooey Lava Chocolate Chip Cookie is the perfect sweet surprise-inside dessert.