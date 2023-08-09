Eight Culinary All Stars Face Off in Flavortown

Each week the chefs go head-to-head to see whose shopping and cooking skills are a cut above the rest. They must navigate their way through the grocery aisles as they are tested in challenges from “Express Lane,” where they must create a signature sandwich and side using only 8 ingredients, to “Budget Battle,” where they must make an impressive weeknight dinner for four with only $25, to “Frozen Food Feud,” where they must make a dish only using frozen ingredients, and many more. Ultimately, the food does the talking, as a rotating panel of judges determine who checks out of the competition.