Recipes
Recipe of the Day
Grilled Skirt Steak with Sticky Barbecue Onions
Trending Recipes
Whole-Lemon Lemonade
Grilled Eggplant Bruschetta
Ree Drummond's Fruit Pops as seen on Food Network
Fruit Pops
Food Network Kitchen’s Air Fried Potato Flowers, as seen on Food Network.
Air Fryer Flower Fries
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
BBQ Brawl
Bobby's Triple Threat
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Valerie Bertinelli
Guy Fieri
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
Lunchables Are Getting Healthier
Do Not Drink Borax
Should You Be Jumping on TikTok’s Flavored Water Trend?
Currently Obsessed With...
Why You Should Make Shawarma In a Loaf Pan
Guess What the ‘Most Popular’ Beer in America Is
Shop
What's New
The 8 Best Lunch Boxes for Adults
5 Best Cake Pans, Tested by Food Network Kitchen
4 Best Candy Thermometers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen
GreenPan's Entire Cookware Line Is 40% Off Right Now
4 Best Protein Shakers, Tested by Food Network Kitchen
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for Your Chance to Win $10,000
HGTV $100k Your Way Sweepstakes

Eight Culinary All Stars Face Off in Flavortown

The five-week tournament kicks off on Wednesday, August 16 at 9|8c.

Photo by: David Moir

David Moir

On this epic five-week tournament, Guy Fieri brings together eight of the most renowned chefs in the culinary world to compete in the Flavortown Market for the very first time on Guy’s Grocery Games: All-Star Invitational. The exhilarating competition kicks off on Wednesday, August 16 at 9|8c with Guy’s most challenging aisle games yet. Going head-to-head in this monumental showdown are culinary giants Karen Akunowicz, Nate Appleman, Jose Garces, Ilan Hall, Stephanie Izard, Mei Lin, Shota Nakajima, and Jonathon Sawyer as they vie for the chance to win up to $75,000 in prizes and the coveted trophy.

"These culinary rockstars have more awards and accolades than you can count, but let me tell you, they've never experienced the heart-pounding intensity of Flavortown Market before,” said Guy Fieri. “They're itching to prove they're the true masters of flavor, and I've got a few tricks up my sleeve to see if they’re the real deal!"

Each week the chefs go head-to-head to see whose shopping and cooking skills are a cut above the rest. They must navigate their way through the grocery aisles as they are tested in challenges from “Express Lane,” where they must create a signature sandwich and side using only 8 ingredients, to “Budget Battle,” where they must make an impressive weeknight dinner for four with only $25, to “Frozen Food Feud,” where they must make a dish only using frozen ingredients, and many more. Ultimately, the food does the talking, as a rotating panel of judges determine who checks out of the competition.

Next Up

Skilled Chefs Face Off in a Nostalgic Showdown on All-New Series Battle of the Decades Hosted by Jonathan Bennett

Don't miss the premiere on Wednesday, Aug. 16 at 10|9c.