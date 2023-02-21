Say Hello to Ciao House, an All-New Culinary Competition Set in Tuscany Hosted by Alex Guarnaschelli and Gabe Bertaccini

Food Network takes 10 up-and-coming chefs on the journey of a lifetime to Tuscany in the new primetime series Ciao House, hosted by network all-star Chef Alex Guarnaschelli and Tuscan-born Chef Gabriele Bertaccini. Shot on-location in Italy, the series welcomes 10 rising culinary stars who will live together in a breathtaking Italian villa and compete against each other as individuals and in teams to prove their mastery of Italian cooking techniques and dishes. From real-life nonnas showcasing how they make pasta from scratch to a lesson with the head butcher of a three centuries-old family butcher business, each challenge is accompanied by a local experience steeped in tradition. The competitors must also navigate alliances and rivalries as they pick their own teams and each week, the losing team must vote off one of their own. In the end, only the last chef standing wins the life-changing grand prize: an immersive culinary education across Italy, training with renowned Italian master chefs. Ciao House premieres Sunday, April 16 at 9|8c and streams the same day on discovery+.