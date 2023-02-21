Say Hello to Ciao House, an All-New Culinary Competition Set in Tuscany Hosted by Alex Guarnaschelli and Gabe Bertaccini
The eight-episode series premieres Sunday, April 16 at 9|8c and will stream on discovery+ the same day.
Food Network takes 10 up-and-coming chefs on the journey of a lifetime to Tuscany in the new primetime series Ciao House, hosted by network all-star Chef Alex Guarnaschelli and Tuscan-born Chef Gabriele Bertaccini. Shot on-location in Italy, the series welcomes 10 rising culinary stars who will live together in a breathtaking Italian villa and compete against each other as individuals and in teams to prove their mastery of Italian cooking techniques and dishes. From real-life nonnas showcasing how they make pasta from scratch to a lesson with the head butcher of a three centuries-old family butcher business, each challenge is accompanied by a local experience steeped in tradition. The competitors must also navigate alliances and rivalries as they pick their own teams and each week, the losing team must vote off one of their own. In the end, only the last chef standing wins the life-changing grand prize: an immersive culinary education across Italy, training with renowned Italian master chefs. Ciao House premieres Sunday, April 16 at 9|8c and streams the same day on discovery+.
In the premiere episode, hosts Alex Guarnaschelli and Gabriele Bertaccini – who also serve as judges – welcome 10 talented chefs to Ciao House, where they will live together in a beautiful Tuscan villa and be challenged on their expertise with Italian cuisine. To start off the experience, each competitor must show Alex and Gabriele what Italian cuisine means to them by creating a dish that demonstrates who they are as a chef. Two chefs receive a huge advantage going into the next round and one chef must say “ciao ciao” to the villa. Eight weeks of Tuscan-centric challenges including three-course truffle and wine pairings, visit to an Italian cheese cave and creating a wild boar dish culminate in the life-changing finale on Sunday, June 4th where Alex and Gabriele preside over a cooking duel to determine who wins the ultimate grand prize: an immersive culinary education across Italy, training with renowned Italian master chefs.
Don't miss the series premiere of Ciao House on Sunday, April 16 at 9|8c.