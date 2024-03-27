10 American Bakers Say Bonjour to All-New Pastry Competition, Next Baking Master: Paris

In the supersized 90-minute premiere, Stephanie and Ludo welcome the bakers to Paris for their first challenge: make a dessert that represents their culinary point of view, while demonstrating their knowledge of French techniques. The bakers are then whisked away on a field trip to the luxurious Royal Monceau Hotel to meet pastry chef Quentin Lechat, sample his delicacies and learn about a fundamental French ingredient: cream. Once they get back to the kitchen, they must demonstrate both technique and innovation as they create one showstopping cake that features two uses of cream to determine who will be named the creme de la creme. Upcoming episodes feature a visit to famed Jade Genin Chocolate with a lesson from Jade herself, a quintessential French soufflé challenge and a trip to Ladurée, the most iconic patisserie in the world.