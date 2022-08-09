Everything You Need for a House of the Dragon Watch Party

If there was one person throughout the eight seasons of Game of Thrones who knew how important drinks were to a large gathering, it was Tyrian Lannister. His hilarious quote, "That’s what I do. I drink and I know things," continues to be one of the most beloved (and most quoted) moments in television history. Naturally, then, it only makes sense to include some refreshing libations at your prequel premiere shindig. Since House Targaryen is known for its dragon and fire power, feel free to embody that fact with a few dragon fruit-infused beverages. Wine is also widely consumed in Westeros, so we even added a red wine slushie recipe below, which makes the perfect thrist-quenching sipper for the show’s mid-August timeslot. If your guests prefer drinks on the sweeter side, go with the Boozy Blondie Milkshakes; they’re yet another hilarious way to pay homage to the Targaryen’s iconic hair color. And who could forget about Wildfire?! The green, luminescent substance caused quite a bit of havoc in GOT's sophomore season, so we even included a brightly-colored option as a nod to it below.