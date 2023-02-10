Everything You Need to Throw an MVP-Worthy NBA All-Star Game Viewing Party

The best part about watching the All-Star Game in your living room versus the actual stadium is that you won't need to wait in a super long line to get your hands on snacks. To make sure your squad is adequately fed throughout all four quarters of the game, be sure to have a few of these irresistible handheld bites on hand. We drew inspiration from classic game day favorites like pigs-in-a-blanket, soft pretzels, chicken wings and party subs, plus threw in some other creative options like tacos and loaded up nachos for good measure. Here are some other highlights: Food Network Kitchen's Game Day Snack Mix is sure to be a slam dunk — not only does it contain savory pork rinds and broken up tortilla chips, but honey-roasted peanuts gives it a touch of sweetness for added balance. And don't forget about the beer and the Gatorade — we included some unique drink suggestions, which you can easily customize to fit the colors of this year's All-Star team jerseys.