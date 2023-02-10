Everything You Need to Throw an MVP-Worthy NBA All-Star Game Viewing Party
You can watch Team LeBron and Team Giannis go head-to-head Sunday, February 19th only on TNT.
If you’re a diehard basketball fan, then you already know that the NBA All-Star Game is must-watch TV. The live event, set to take place in Salt Lake City’s Vivint Arena on Sunday, February 19th, marks the 72nd time in history the NBA's best basketball players will come together and battle it out on the court. This year, the Lakers’ very own power-forward LeBron James will act as the captain for the Western Conference (it’s his sixth time doing so!). Giannis Antetokounmpo from the Milwaukee Bucks will be leading the Eastern Conference, and fan-favorites Stephan Curry, Nikola Jokic and Kevin Durant are among the other starters. To see the full roster for each team, including the reserve players, click here.
If you’re planning on watching the big game — and all the other fun events leading up to it — with your own b-ball-loving squad, delicious snacks and eye-catching decor are a must-have! Need an assist? Check out our own viewing party menu and shopping checklist below. We loaded it up with yummy bites that are sure to have you dubbed the MVP of your friend group by the end of the night. And don’t forget to watch the NBA All-Star Game on Sunday, February 19th beginning at 7:30 p.m. ET only on TNT.
The Starting Lineup
The best part about watching the All-Star Game in your living room versus the actual stadium is that you won't need to wait in a super long line to get your hands on snacks. To make sure your squad is adequately fed throughout all four quarters of the game, be sure to have a few of these irresistible handheld bites on hand. We drew inspiration from classic game day favorites like pigs-in-a-blanket, soft pretzels, chicken wings and party subs, plus threw in some other creative options like tacos and loaded up nachos for good measure. Here are some other highlights: Food Network Kitchen's Game Day Snack Mix is sure to be a slam dunk — not only does it contain savory pork rinds and broken up tortilla chips, but honey-roasted peanuts gives it a touch of sweetness for added balance. And don't forget about the beer and the Gatorade — we included some unique drink suggestions, which you can easily customize to fit the colors of this year's All-Star team jerseys.
On the Bench
No All-Star roster is complete without reserve players; in fact, each team is allowed 7 total, and more often than not, it's these substitute players that completely transform a game, adding in new flavor, flow and tempo at a moment's notice. When it comes to a can't-be-beat party menu, desserts play a very similar, and important, role! To really play up the "All-Star" theme of the evening, bake up a big batch of Food Network Kitchen's Star Confetti Cookies. The cutout treats are perfectly shaped for your viewing festivities, plus you can easily swap out the recipe's suggested red, white and blue sprinkles with with ones that better represent Team LeBron and Team Giannis. Food Network Magazine's ultra-crafty Sherbet Basket Ball Nets and decadent Triple Chocolate Basket Ball Cupcakes are also perfect choices — just look at them!
Alley-oop!!
Once you've mapped out your party menu, it's time to transform your viewing space! Whether you plan to watch the All-Star Game in your living room, your kitchen or your backyard, adding some decorative elements to your space is a great way to get everyone amped up for tip-off. If you want to go really over-the-top, these life-sized cardboard cut-outs of LeBron and Giannis are sure to make a huge impact on your party crowd! If you're looking for something a little bit subtler, these basketball-themed paper lanterns, snack cups, food stands and tableware are just as eye-catching. And since you can't play basketball without a ball and hoop, go ahead and add an indoor basketball hoop to your shopping cart — it's the perfect hands-on activity for your friends to interact with during commercial breaks and free throws.
