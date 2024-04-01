Selena Gomez Takes Her Culinary Journey to the Next Level in All-New Series Selena + Restaurant

Global megastar Selena Gomez takes the next step in her culinary adventure as she heads out of her home kitchen and into the professional kitchens of some of LA’s hottest restaurants in Selena + Restaurant, premiering Thursday, May 2 with double episodes at 7pm and 7:30pm ET/PT on Food Network. Gomez will be accompanied by best friend, Raquelle Stevens, as her cooking skills are put to the test by the best in the business. Over six episodes, chefs Shirley Chung, Keith Corbin, Stephanie Izard, Andrew & Michelle Munoz, Wolfgang Puck and Marcel Vigneron will teach and test Selena to see how quickly she can learn the ropes with the ultimate goal of creating a dish good enough to make each restaurant's menu. Each chef will also highlight a charity that is meaningful to them during each episode, with all of the featured non-profits receiving a donation to further their cause.