Selena Gomez Takes Her Culinary Journey to the Next Level in All-New Series Selena + Restaurant

The series premieres on Thursday, May 2 at 7|6c on Food Network and will also be available to stream on Max.

Host Selena Gomez, as seen on Selena + Restaurant, Season 1.

Host Selena Gomez, as seen on Selena + Restaurant, Season 1.

Photo by: Sean Rosenthal Sean Rosenthal

Sean Rosenthal Sean Rosenthal

Global megastar Selena Gomez takes the next step in her culinary adventure as she heads out of her home kitchen and into the professional kitchens of some of LA’s hottest restaurants in Selena + Restaurant, premiering Thursday, May 2 with double episodes at 7pm and 7:30pm ET/PT on Food Network. Gomez will be accompanied by best friend, Raquelle Stevens, as her cooking skills are put to the test by the best in the business. Over six episodes, chefs Shirley Chung, Keith Corbin, Stephanie Izard, Andrew & Michelle Munoz, Wolfgang Puck and Marcel Vigneron will teach and test Selena to see how quickly she can learn the ropes with the ultimate goal of creating a dish good enough to make each restaurant's menu. Each chef will also highlight a charity that is meaningful to them during each episode, with all of the featured non-profits receiving a donation to further their cause.

“After cooking mostly virtually from my kitchen with some of the best chefs for the last four years, I was thrilled to step into their world,” said Gomez. “You’ll have to see if being in person helped my skills at all.”

In the premiere episode, Selena and Raquelle head to Chef Wolfgang Puck's restaurant, CUT Steakhouse, in Beverly Hills. Thrown straight into the fire, Selena must pass an initial test and master one of Wolfgang’s classic dishes before creating her take on a spicy seafood dish in a bid to have it placed on the menu. Then, it’s off to the kitchen of Los Angeles Dumpling Queen Shirley Chung, who welcomes Selena into her restaurant, Ms Chi, where the two make a fusion version of a beloved dish from Selena's childhood. Selena, Raquelle and Shirley fold dumplings and dance around the kitchen as Selena attempts to deliver a dish good enough to make the menu. Additional excursions include Hollywood hotspot Lemon Grove with Chef Marcel Vigneron; Texas BBQ at Moo’s Craft Barbecue with Andrew and Michelle Munoz; a visit with Chef Stephanie Izard at her restaurant Girl & the Goat, and a stop at California soul food restaurant, Alta, with Chef Keith Corbin.

“Selena’s culinary journey has riveted viewers from day one as she has elevated her kitchen skills on her Emmy-nominated series, Selena + Chef,” said Betsy Ayala, Head of Content, Food, Warner Bros. Discovery. “Now, out of the comfort of her home kitchen, but with her best friend for support, Selena’s graduation to the big leagues offers a natural progression of her culinary education as this superstar shows what she can do in a restaurant environment.”

Fans can visit Food Network’s social pages for exclusive interviews with Selena and sneak peeks of each episode. Plus, join the conversation and follow along using #SelenaAndRestaurant to chat with fellow fans.

