Selena Gomez Invites Four Culinary Superstars to Her Home in Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays
All-star chefs Eric Adjepong, Alex Guarnaschelli, Michael Symon and Claudette Zepeda join Selena beginning Thursday, Nov. 30 at 8|7c.
It’s a stellar holiday lineup this year as Food Network debuts Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays, a series of four all-new specials featuring global megastar Selena Gomez, beginning Thursday, Nov. 30 at 8|7c. Gomez is at the top of her game as a musical artist, actor, businesswoman and philanthropist, but she calls in the experts to help amp up her kitchen skills for the holidays. This year she has invited all-star chefs Eric Adjepong, Alex Guarnaschelli, Michael Symon and Claudette Zepeda to bring their favorite dishes and culinary wisdom to her home kitchen so they can cook up perfect holiday meals to share with friends and family.
“The holidays have always meant so much to me. It was an honor to have these amazing chefs in my kitchen to introduce some of their favorite foods and what makes the holidays special for them,” said Gomez.
Over the course of the four specials, the chefs will walk Selena and her best friend, Raquelle Stevens, through their culinary paces to make the season great. In Selena + Alex, Chef Alex Guarnaschelli and Selena prepare roast beef and “Chantilly” mashed potatoes for a tree-trimming party. In Selena + Michael, Michael Symon pops by for a "Surf & Turf" Christmas as he and Selena tackle steaks and lobster. In Selena + Claudette, Chef Claudette Zepeda plans a Mexican feast with a traditional Latin Christmas dish of tamales and a unique twist on a historic salad. Then, in Selena + Eric, it is time to ring in the New Year with Chef Eric Adjepong for a brunch that includes Shrimp & Banana Grits and Malva Pudding. Special guest appearances by Gomez’s Papa, Nana and sister Gracie make this a family affair.
“With an incredible festive programming slate all season long, Food Network is the holiday destination for viewers and their families,” said Betsy Ayala, Head of Content, Food, Warner Bros. Discovery. “Offering special culinary moments is the way Food Network celebrates the holidays, so to have superstar Selena Gomez, who has more than 650 million fans on social media, open the door to her own home kitchen is a holiday dream come true for fans.”
Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays will also be available to stream on Max. Fans can visit Food Network’s social pages for exclusive interviews with Selena and sneak peeks of each episode. Plus, they can join the conversation and follow along using #SelenaAndChef.