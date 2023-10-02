Selena Gomez Invites Four Culinary Superstars to Her Home in Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays

Over the course of the four specials, the chefs will walk Selena and her best friend, Raquelle Stevens, through their culinary paces to make the season great. In Selena + Alex, Chef Alex Guarnaschelli and Selena prepare roast beef and “Chantilly” mashed potatoes for a tree-trimming party. In Selena + Michael, Michael Symon pops by for a "Surf & Turf" Christmas as he and Selena tackle steaks and lobster. In Selena + Claudette, Chef Claudette Zepeda plans a Mexican feast with a traditional Latin Christmas dish of tamales and a unique twist on a historic salad. Then, in Selena + Eric, it is time to ring in the New Year with Chef Eric Adjepong for a brunch that includes Shrimp & Banana Grits and Malva Pudding. Special guest appearances by Gomez’s Papa, Nana and sister Gracie make this a family affair.