Food Network Chefs Are Spending the Holidays in Selena Gomez’s Kitchen

Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays is a four-part series featuring a different celebrity chef each week. Food Network favorites Eric Adjepong, Alex Guarnaschelli, Michael Symon and Claudette Zepeda will stop by Selena’s own home to share their holiday traditions and learn more about hers. “We’ve never actually had people in my home,” says Selena in our recent interview, noting how a past iteration of Selena + Chef had her video chatting with chefs from afar. “I’ve never really worked with chefs side by side,” she said, before adding that “they will be able to guide me in a much better way.” The in-person training is bound to make for an eventful season.