Food Network Chefs Are Spending the Holidays in Selena Gomez’s Kitchen
Get the first look at what’s ahead on Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays.
Jingle bells are ringing, and the smell of rosemary and peppermint are in the air, which means it’s time for a lovely holiday feast!
Food Network is cooking up a host of festive shows, including the all-new series, Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays, which starts on Thursday, Nov. 30 at 8|7c. If you’re anything like us, you’re feeling like a little kid waiting for Christmas ahead of this premiere. We’re big Selena stans over here, so we had to chat with the star herself and get the inside scoop on what’s ahead.
Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays is a four-part series featuring a different celebrity chef each week. Food Network favorites Eric Adjepong, Alex Guarnaschelli, Michael Symon and Claudette Zepeda will stop by Selena’s own home to share their holiday traditions and learn more about hers. “We’ve never actually had people in my home,” says Selena in our recent interview, noting how a past iteration of Selena + Chef had her video chatting with chefs from afar. “I’ve never really worked with chefs side by side,” she said, before adding that “they will be able to guide me in a much better way.” The in-person training is bound to make for an eventful season.
“It feels like a fresh new take. Welcoming someone into my home and getting to cook their recipes is really fun, and so is having my friends try it.” That’s right, Food Network chefs aren’t the only ones joining Selena’s seasonal culinary experience.
Selena will be inviting her best friend, Raquelle Stevens, and family members to her holiday kitchen too. They’ll meet and mingle with the chefs and learn new tricks for making crowd-pleasing holiday party recipes right at home. “I hope fans will have the full experience with me,” says Selena. “I think it will be entertaining. I love food, and me and Raquelle are just here for the ride,” the star shared. We are most certainly along for the ride, too.
Mark your calendars because the all-new Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays will debut on Thursday, Nov. 30 at 8|7c on Food Network and streaming on Max.