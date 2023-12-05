Selena Gomez Doesn't Drink Coffee — Here's What She Drinks Instead

It’s 9 a.m. and you’ve just arrived at work. You greet your coworkers, unpack your bag and fire up your laptop. Before you even take one look at your emails, it’s time to beeline it to the breakroom for your morning coffee. That is... unless your name is Selena Gomez. For most of us, there’s nothing more enticing in the morning than a steaming hot latte or freshly poured iced cold brew. Yet, Selena isn’t a fan of burning her lips on boiling hot coffee or watching condensation from an icy cold brew spill over her desk like the rest of us.