Selena Gomez Doesn't Drink Coffee — Here's What She Drinks Instead

Get ready for Selena’s hot take on breakfast drinks.

Host Selena Gomez, as seen on Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays, Season 1.

Host Selena Gomez, as seen on Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays, Season 1.

Photo by: Sean Rosenthal

Sean Rosenthal

By: Sofia Bazant

It’s 9 a.m. and you’ve just arrived at work. You greet your coworkers, unpack your bag and fire up your laptop. Before you even take one look at your emails, it’s time to beeline it to the breakroom for your morning coffee. That is... unless your name is Selena Gomez. For most of us, there’s nothing more enticing in the morning than a steaming hot latte or freshly poured iced cold brew. Yet, Selena isn’t a fan of burning her lips on boiling hot coffee or watching condensation from an icy cold brew spill over her desk like the rest of us.

In a recent interview, Selena spilled her thoughts on the popular morning beverage. “I don’t really like coffee,” said said. This might come as a shocker to those of us who look forward to our particular morning brews: caramel iced coffee with salted caramel cold foam, pumpkin spiced latte with almond milk, double espresso shot over ice, iced cappuccino with whole milk or hot americano, the list goes on and on. For Selena, it doesn't matter what's on the coffee menu because has another beverage in mind.

“My go-to coffee order is Coca Cola,” said Selena with a smile. Comically honest, we must say. If we take a moment, we can practically hear the tsss-krrr-POP crackle of the soda can opening. A tall glass of fizzling coke poured over ice, maybe even with a lime wedge if you’re feeling fancy. Selena is onto something because we've gotta admit that does sound GREAT! Except maybe not first thing in the morning. We’ll take that as a 3pm energy booster though!

So yes, Selena Gomez prefers Coca Cola over coffee. But that doesn’t mean she doesn’t love some more common breakfast favorites.

Let’s say it’s Sunday morning and you just woke up craving a hearty American breakfast. You shuffle into the kitchen in your slippers, throw some bacon in a pan and a few slices of bread into the toaster. Now, don’t forget the main attraction: eggs! This is where Selena can hop on board. “I like my eggs sunny side up,” said the star.

So now we're wondering: do soda and eggs go together? If Selena's into it, so are we!

Mark your calendars for new episodes of Selena + Chef: Home for the Holidays, Thursdays at 8|7c and streaming on Max.

