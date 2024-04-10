Recipes
Trending Recipes
Beauty Photo of Radishes with Smoked Butter ,as seen on Girl Meets Farm, Season 4.
Radishes with Smoked Butter
Food Network Kitchen's Eggplant Matzo Lasagna.
Eggplant Matzo Lasagna
Sugar Snap Pea Salad with Prosciutto
Food Network Kitchen’s The Most Lemony Lemon Bar of All-Time, as seen on Food Network.
The Most-Lemony Lemon Bar of All Time
Penne with Baby Artichokes, Black Olives and Peas
Shows
TV Schedule See TV Schedule
Popular Shows
24 in 24: Last Chef Standing
Wildcard Kitchen
Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives
In the Kitchen
The Pioneer Woman
The Kitchen
Girl Meets Farm
Chefs
Chefs & Hosts
Kardea Brown
Ree Drummond
Ina Garten
Sunny Anderson
Bobby Flay
Valerie Bertinelli
Guy Fieri
Molly Yeh
See All Chefs
Trending
The Latest
Is There Anything to ‘Oatzempic?’
The Secret to Perfectly Frosting a Cake Is in Your Microwave
10 Can’t-Miss Deals for The Solar Eclipse
Currently Obsessed With...
Subway Is Bottling Its Signature Sauces for You To Use in Everything
OXO Just Released Its Own Stanley Tumbler Dupe
Shop
What's New
21 Graduation Gift Ideas for the Class of 2024
Toast to Spring with Le Creuset's Newest Collection and Colorway
7 Best Travel Mugs of 2024, Tested and Reviewed
28 Best Gift Ideas for Teachers
20 Mother's Day Gift Baskets for Food Lovers
Sweepstakes
Enter Daily for Your Chance to Win $5,000

Purple Honey Is Real, and It Only Comes From One Place on Earth

No, it doesn’t come from purple bees.

April 10, 2024
By: Sabrina Choudhary

Related To:

Honey Recipes Southern Recipes

1453232534

Photo by: Elizabeth Lara/Getty

Elizabeth Lara/Getty

When you think of honey, you’re probably picturing a liquid with a warm, amber color. In fact, the word is practically synonymous with the color. Well, nature sometimes throws its curveballs, and one of them is the appearance of an ultra-rare purple honey. It has a natural violet hue and tastes sweeter than regular honey with a tinge of berry flavor.

Beekeepers have only been able to collect purple honey in the sandhills of North Carolina. If you’re lucky, you may be able to find it at a farmers’ market in the region or directly from a beekeeper during the summer. However, since it’s so uncommon, if you come across a jar, you should expect to pay a premium for it.

It's impossible to predict exactly when the special honey will appear, though beekeepers notice it pops up in the warmer months. If two hives are next to each other, one can make purple honey while its neighbor doesn’t. The honey can also emerge in a hive that has never produced it before.

The reason behind this randomness is still a mystery, but scholars have a pretty good idea of what makes the hue possible. While Zach and Lilly claim in The Secret Life of Bees that bees snack on berries to make purple honey, the late North Carolina State University professor John Ambrose had a different theory. He studied local bees in the 1970s to find the source of the purple tint and the answer has nothing to do with fruit.

As it turns out, flowers in the Coastal Plain have unusually high levels of aluminum in their nectar. When aluminum reacts with the digestive fluid in bees’ stomachs, it turns a blueish purple. He specifically traced the color back to sourwood trees growing in the aluminum-rich soil.

So there you have it: Purple honey is as real as it is surreal. Next time you’re in North Carolina, keep an eye out for it!

Related Content:

These 8 “Fancy” Honeys Elevate Absolutely Any Dish

7 Things You Didn't Know About Beekeeping

Why Doesn’t Honey Expire?

Next Up

Why Doesn’t Honey Expire?

Plus, how to store honey and what to do if it crystalizes.

Honey Is Made for More Than Just Tea — These 5 Recipes Prove It

Honey is having a moment, and we hope it lasts.

7 Things You Didn't Know About Beekeeping

Some keepers can even speak "bee."

Krispy Kreme Is Buzzing With Adorable Bee-Themed Honey Doughnuts

One is shaped like a honeycomb.

What Exactly Is Mead?

Get the buzz on this fermented honey wine.

Celebrate the Summer Solstice with The Most Adorable, Golden Honeycomb Cake

Dig into something sweet and bright on the longest day of the year.

Why Is Manuka Honey So Popular?

Here's why there's so much buzz around this particular kind of honey.

What Is Date Syrup?

Plus, get our homemade date syrup recipe.

When I Think of New Year's Gatherings in the Lowcountry, I Think of Gizzard Perloo

Celebrating Watch Night with my church community is one of the most meaningful nights of the year — and the food takes center stage.

These 8 “Fancy” Honeys Elevate Absolutely Any Dish

They’re the total bee’s knees.

On TV

Delicious Miss Brown

8:30am | 7:30c

Delicious Miss Brown

9:30am | 8:30c

The Pioneer Woman

10:30am | 9:30c

The Pioneer Woman

11:30am | 10:30c

The Pioneer Woman

12:30pm | 11:30c
On Tonight
On Tonight

Guy's Grocery Games

10pm | 9c

What's New

21 Graduation Gift Ideas for the Class of 2024 Apr 10, 2024

By: Michelle Baricevic and Julia Morlino

Toast to Spring with Le Creuset's Newest Collection and Colorway Apr 5, 2024

By: Allison Russo

7 Best Travel Mugs of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Apr 7, 2024

By: Layla Khoury-Hanold

28 Best Gift Ideas for Teachers Apr 7, 2024

By: Erica Finamore

20 Mother's Day Gift Baskets for Food Lovers Apr 4, 2024

By: Samantha Lande

Celebrate Eid with Our Place's Limited-Edition Always Pan Mar 29, 2024

By: Allison Russo

What to Buy During Walmart's Super Spring Savings Event Apr 4, 2024

By: Allison Russo

6 Best Portable Grills of 2024, According to Experts Apr 7, 2024

By: Sharon Franke

The Best Patio Dining Sets for Every Style & Budget in 2024 Apr 7, 2024

By: Maria Conti

5 Best Charcoal Grills of 2024, According to Experts Apr 2, 2024

By: Sharon Franke

5 Best Gas Grills of 2024, According to Experts Apr 1, 2024

By: Sharon Franke

7 Best Cookie Sheets and Sheet Pans of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Apr 7, 2024

By: Rachel Trujillo

5 Best Mandoline Slicers of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Apr 7, 2024

By: Taylor Murray

The Best Ways to Save on Groceries During Amazon's Big Spring Sale Mar 25, 2024

By: Allison Russo

The Best Kitchen Deals from Amazon's Big Spring Sale Mar 25, 2024

By: Allison Russo

This Pro-Level Knife Sharpener Is My Favorite Way to Sharpen Knives Apr 7, 2024

By: Heath Goldman

12 Chocolate Bunnies Your Easter Basket Needs This Year Mar 22, 2024

By: Brittany Loggins and T.K. Brady

The Best Outdoor Storage Cabinets for Grilling and Backyard Entertaining Apr 7, 2024

By: Maria Conti

MacKenzie-Childs Unveils New Rosy Check Collection Mar 21, 2024

By: Allison Russo

44 Gifts for Mom That Show How Much You Care Apr 10, 2024

By: Taylor Murray

5 Best Stainless Steel Skillets of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Apr 7, 2024

By: Taylor Murray and Sarah Zorn

26 Mother's Day Food Gifts All the Moms in Your Life Will Love Mar 29, 2024

By: Allison Russo, Samantha Lande and Lambeth Hochwald

Our Honest Review of Made In's Stainless Clad Cookware Mar 15, 2024

By: Taylor Murray

20 Unique and Delicious Easter Baskets Made for Adults Mar 22, 2024

By: Joey Skladany

7 Best Dinnerware Sets of 2024, According to Experts Mar 15, 2024

By: Sharon Franke

The Best Kitchen Tools and Gadgets on Amazon, According to Shoppers Mar 14, 2024

By: Morgan Faulkner

15 Beautiful Seder Plates for Passover Mar 29, 2024

By: Samantha Lande

3 Best Vegetable Peelers of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Mar 15, 2024

By: Beth Lipton

4 Best Single-Serve Coffeemakers of 2024, Tested and Reviewed Mar 14, 2024

By: Joelle Battista

This Oprah-Approved Kitchen Brand Is Having a Major Sale Mar 13, 2024

By: Allison Russo

Related Pages