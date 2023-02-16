Drew Barrymore Just Launched Four New Kitchen Gadgets

This coffee maker is another Beautiful brand favorite, and it's now available in Lavender. We love this gadget because it brews 14 cups of coffee in less than 14 minutes, meaning you can get your caffeine fix in just a few moments. You can also brew a smaller pot with the 1-4 cup feature, and choose whether you'd like your coffee Regular, Gourmet or Bold. This coffee maker is programmable up to 24 hours in advance, and the glass carafe is dishwasher-safe and designed for drip-free pouring.

