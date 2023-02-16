Drew Barrymore Just Launched Four New Kitchen Gadgets
Plus, a brand new color we're swooning over.
Drew Barrymore originally ventured into the housewares space with her Flower Home line at Walmart, but she has since expanded her home goods horizons with Beautiful, a brand of small kitchen appliances exclusively available at Walmart. She designed the collection in collaboration with Shae Hong, founder and CEO of chic cookware brand Made by Gather.
According to a brand representative, "the designs, colors and performance of our products are unlike anything on the market right now, and we look forward to seeing these products add elegance and beauty to kitchens across the country." And in addition to looking beautiful, almost everything in the collection is dishwasher-safe for easy everyday care.
The Beautiful collection includes a variety of products in a multiple colors, including small appliances, chef-worthy knives, colorful mixing bowls, cast iron cookware and more. And now, Drew's cookware collection is expanding yet again. She debuted four new products this week, including an ice cream maker and personal blender that will be perfect for warm weather desserts. She also released a new colorway: Lavender. This beautiful shade of purple is sure to brighten up any kitchen, and is a dreamy hue for springtime (and beyond).
This is one of the new products from the Beautiful collection, and it's available in five colors — including Lavender! We love this set because it truly has everything you need to make single-serve smoothies, party-sized sauces and even freshly ground coffee beans.
This might just be the product we're most excited about ... after all, who doesn't love ice cream? This user-friendly gadget has three pre-programmed functions, including Gelato, Ice Cream and Sorbet, so you can start making frosty treats at the touch of a button.
For your larger baking projects, and to add a beautiful statement piece to your countertop, look to this gorgeous tilt-head stand mixer. Now available in lavendar, this stand mixer holds 5.3-quarts, has a splash guard to prevent messes and has 12 speed settings to match any baking need.
This is another just-launched product we're loving. It's like a grown-up take on everyone's favorite popcorn popper. This one uses air to pop up to 16 cups of popcorn at once, so you don't need any added oils or fats. Although once it's popped, don't be afraid to get creative with sweet and savory add-ins.
This toaster is already available in a rainbow of colors, but we just can't get over how stunning it looks in Lavender. The extra-wide slots self-adjust to fit a variety of breads, and a removable slide-out crumb tray ensures easy cleanup.
Drew's air fryer is one of the most beautiful models we've ever seen - and it just got even prettier! This one is available in Lavender, Beautiful's newest color. Aside from aesthetifcs, the 6-quart capacity is so versatile — it's great whether you're cooking for your family or whipping up a hearty side dish. The touch-activated display makes it easy to use (no dials, buttons or knobs!) and an automatic shut-off function will give you peace of mind.
This coffee maker is another Beautiful brand favorite, and it's now available in Lavender. We love this gadget because it brews 14 cups of coffee in less than 14 minutes, meaning you can get your caffeine fix in just a few moments. You can also brew a smaller pot with the 1-4 cup feature, and choose whether you'd like your coffee Regular, Gourmet or Bold. This coffee maker is programmable up to 24 hours in advance, and the glass carafe is dishwasher-safe and designed for drip-free pouring.
We just can't get over how sleek and sophisticated this electric kettle is — perfect for any tea drinkers or pour over coffee lovers out there. In addition to looking great on any countertop, this kettle has a smart design that prevents spills and ensures the perfect pour.
