This Fruit Loop Is Huge

So, OK, these whopping pieces of cereal are art. MSCHF has cheekily dropped all sorts of weird stuff since the group’s formation in 2016. Previous food-related releases have included Ketchup or Makeup, in which those who shelled out $25 received six packets containing either ketchup or lip gloss; Eat the Rich Popsicles, featuring the ice-cream likenesses of Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg and others on a stick; and Illegal Chips, which were potato chips that tasted like unappetizing banned foods.