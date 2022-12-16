Recipes
discovery+

This Fruit Loop Is Huge

MSCHF’s Big Fruit Loop is 'part of an extremely unbalanced breakfast' and is selling for $19.99 a pop.

December 16, 2022
By: Amy Reiter

Cereal

Photo by: Photo courtesy of MSCHF

Photo courtesy of MSCHF

Why eat a whole bowl of normal-size Froot Loops when you could just eat one giant Fruit Loop and call breakfast a day? So efficient! On the other hand, you might need a bigger cereal bowl and a fair amount of milk to accommodate the massive size of the Big Fruit Loop that the Brooklyn-based art collective MSCHF is about to drop.

MSCHF’s Big Fruit Loop — which will be sold for $19.99 per box on bigfruitloop.com on Monday, December 19 at 5 pm EST — is packaged in what appears to be a conventional-size cereal box, but each box contains “1 BIG FRUIT LOOP,” which counts as a single serving. Net weight? “ALMOST HALF A POUND.” And you might gain that or more after eating it: Each Big Fruit Loop contains 930 calories.

The loops come in a variety of hues — red, yellow, green, blue — but those who snag a box will be sent a color chosen at random by the collective. “Part of an extremely unbalanced breakfast,” according to MSCHF’s website, the Big Fruit Loops are in no way endorsed by Kellogg’s, maker of Froot Loops.

Photo by: Photo courtesy of MSCHF

Photo courtesy of MSCHF

“Froot Loops is a trademark owned by Kellogg’s, which is not affiliated with, and as far as we know, does not endorse, this artwork,” the makers note on the Big Fruit Loop web page.

So, OK, these whopping pieces of cereal are art. MSCHF has cheekily dropped all sorts of weird stuff since the group’s formation in 2016. Previous food-related releases have included Ketchup or Makeup, in which those who shelled out $25 received six packets containing either ketchup or lip gloss; Eat the Rich Popsicles, featuring the ice-cream likenesses of Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates, Mark Zuckerberg and others on a stick; and Illegal Chips, which were potato chips that tasted like unappetizing banned foods.

The group’s drops often sell out superfast — so if you have your heart set on snagging a Big Fruit Loop (MSCHF drop #87, for those keeping score at home), you should probably be ready to jump on the release right away.

But why a Big Fruit Loop? “We are always looking at cultural readymades to play with and this seemed perfect,” MSCHF co-founder Daniel Greenberg tells Food Network via email.

Greenberg said the creation process involved “a lot of testing and learning,” but in the end, he is confident people will enjoy the “mix of the object and the packaging.”

As for whether the group is concerned about any blowback from Kellogg’s, Greenberg was noncommittal. “We will see,” he says.

These 90s Snacks (That Everyone Loved) Are Making a Comeback

The Food-Shaped Candles I'm Getting Everyone for Holiday Gifts

3 Best Measuring Spoon Sets, Tested by Food Network Kitchen

